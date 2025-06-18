Agraria San Francisco launches tomato-based home fragrance
Agraria San Francisco has introduced a new home fragrance, Tomato Oakmoss, developed in collaboration with fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. The launch expands the Monique Lhuillier x Agraria fragrance collection, which began in 2016 and now includes four scents.
Tomato Oakmoss is an earthy fragrance that combines notes of heirloom tomato vines, dewy oakmoss, and wild vetiver. Additional elements include lemon zest, clove, and lavender, aiming to create a complex and layered olfactory profile. The scent was inspired by the gardens and landscapes instrumental in Lhuillier’s designs.
“We wanted to create a fragrance that is both fresh and grounding,” says Lhuillier. “It’s a scent that tells a story of nature’s elegance.”
The new scent will be available in several of Agraria’s home fragrance formats. These include the brand’s signature AirEssence diffuser, PetiteEssence mini diffuser, 7 oz scented candle, AirEssence room spray, and refill oils in 2 oz and 8 oz sizes. The line continues Agraria’s positioning in the luxury home fragrance market.
Nature and food inspire scent
Tomato Oakmoss is designed to have a modern, youthful appeal, with its green and botanical layers. The design aims to resonate with a new generation of fragrance lovers.
“Tomato Oakmoss reflects a shared passion for refined craftsmanship and the power of fragrance to elevate everyday living,” says Jim Gentry, CEO of Agraria San Francisco.
The fragrance is packaged in glass vessels with gold-accented details.
Tomato Oakmoss marks the latest entry in the partnership between Agraria and Lhuillier, which previously produced the Citrus Lily, Limone, and Dolce scents. The collaboration merges Lhuillier’s design-led aesthetic with Agraria’s fragrance formulation expertise.
Agraria was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Francisco. The company distributes its fragrance collections through select retailers and its direct-to-consumer channels.
Scents inspired by food are gathering pace, reflecting growing consumer demand for indulgent, edible-inspired fragrance profiles. This trend influences product development across categories as brands respond to consumer interest, particularly among younger audiences.
H&M Beauty recently launched a limited-edition fragrance collection with gourmand-inspired scents. The collection included body mists, hand creams, body oils, and eau de toilettes.