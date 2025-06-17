Revieve creates “world first” AI-powered skin care and nutrition advisor
Revieve and Dr. Simon Ourian have launched the “first-ever” AI-powered digital skin care and nutrition advisor. The tool provides users with a personalized digital consultation that analyzes their skin and wellness goals using a selfie and a short lifestyle questionnaire. It then generates and explains product recommendations for both topical skin care and supplements.
The platform uses Revieve’s proprietary AI engine to analyze users’ facial skin across over 100 diagnostic markers, such as pore visibility, hydration, fine lines, and pigmentation. This is done alongside self-reported wellness factors such as sleep, stress, diet, and energy levels.
The customized recommendations are then explained, to mimic the “high-end” clinic consultation approach followed by Ourian.
Ourian is a Beverly Hills (US)-based cosmetic dermatologist who specializes in creating non-surgical skin care and wellness routines tailored to his individual patients. His methods are used by celebrities such as the Kardashian-Jenners and Meghan Fox. With this Revieve partnership, his approach to holistic beauty is translated into a digital, AI-powered format.
The platform is live in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Belgium, with a US launch expected soon.
AI meets wellness profiling
The AI system uses computer vision to analyze visible skin features and matches them with dermatological data sets to assess the user’s skin health. The lifestyle input guides the nutrition algorithm in selecting targeted supplements.
The recommendations are generated in real time, and users receive a fully integrated skin care and nutrition plan in minutes. Supplement suggestions may include formulations to support gut health, hormonal balance, skin hydration, or antioxidant protection.
Skin care advice focuses on core concerns identified in the visual scan, such as dullness, congestion, or fine lines.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the skepticism tied to consumer-facing AI recommendation tools. Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO and co-founder of Haut.AI, told us:
“We’ve consistently heard the same concern: Consumers are initially excited about AI but quickly become skeptical about the recommendations if they do not understand them. The most common question from users is, ‘Can you explain why this product was recommended to me?’”
Reveive’s AI Skin Care and Nutrition Advisor system explains the rationale behind each suggestion, tapping the demand for explainability. This educational layer helps build consumer trust and reflects the industry movement toward transparency and informed self-care.
Nudging beauty toward personalization
The rise of digital self-assessment tools is directly linked to changing consumer behavior. According to Accenture, 75% of consumers are open to using AI as personal shoppers, reflecting a shift toward intelligent tools that can make decisions, compare products, and streamline the path to purchase.
As skin care consumers grow more informed, tech-literate, health-conscious, and results-driven, the demand for hyper-personalized solutions has accelerated the pace at which the industry adopts personalization tools.
AI helps brands deliver on that expectation. By automating science-level personalization, tools like Revieve’s enable companies to meet demand for individualized care at scale.
“This isn’t just about diagnosing skin — it’s about understanding the full picture,” says Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen. “Consumers want a complete, data-driven solution that reflects how they actually live, not just what they apply.”
Holistic beauty goes mainstream
Combining supplements, topical beauty, and AI-driven hyper-personalization to target mood and deeper health has created a more multi-faceted picture of holistic “beauty-from-within.”
Innova Market Insights data indicates that beauty-from-within product launches grew 21% CAGR from July 2019 to June 2024, especially in areas like collagen, probiotics, and stress relief.
With wellness increasingly seen as inseparable from beauty, brands are expanding beyond topical products to offer dietary supplements, sleep aids, and stress support — all tailored to the user’s body and behavior.
“Everyone is born with beautiful skin,” Ourian says. “But skin doesn’t exist in isolation. What you eat, how you sleep, and how you manage stress all show up on your face. This tool gives people a way to address all of that — without needing to walk into a clinic.”