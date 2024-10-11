Colgate Optic White’s limited edition set pairs tooth whitening pens with red wine
Colgate Optic White and US wine label McBride Sisters Collection have introduced a limited edition set consisting of a bottle of wine, a sleek compact mirror and two next-generation Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pens — a nod to the whitening pens’ wine stain-removing property.
Winery founders Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, grew up in the coastal winemaking regions of the Central Coast of California and New Zealand.
The set features its McBride Sisters Collection Red Blend, Central Coast 2020 — with notes of cherry, plum and vanilla — was recognized by Wine Spectator as the 27th among the Top 100 winemakers in the World in 2022.
“As business owners and wine lovers ourselves, we understand how confidence and a matching bright smile are essential to living life to its fullest,” says Andréa McBride John, CEO and co-founder at McBride Sisters Collection.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the McBride Sisters Collection because we both understand how important a bright smile is to helping people feel great about themselves and show up with confidence,” adds Diana Haussling, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Experience & Growth, at Colgate-Palmolive North America.
The Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen features a new brush applicator for ease and precision application.
Formulated with hydrogen peroxide, the formula pens offer “visibly whiter teeth in just one week” when used as directed.
Earlier this year, Colgate released its first all-purple toothpaste that instantly color-corrects yellow tones “in one brush.” Colgate Optic White Purple uses Purple Brighteners and the company’s exclusive Micropolishing Technology to remove surface stains and tackle an “often long and expensive process” that can take days, weeks or months.