Croda expands odor technology range with biodegradable air care ingredient
Key takeaways
- Croda launches NutraFresh BD, a biodegradable odor-neutralizing technology for air care and cleaning products.
- The innovation aligns with sustainability and transparency trends, achieving a reduction of up to 89% in odor.
- NutraFresh BD prevents odor build-up for up to five days in fabric and enables transparent, residue-free formulations.
Croda has expanded its NutraFresh range by launching a biodegradable version of its proven odor-neutralizing technology for air care, NutraFresh BD.
The product builds on the existing performance of NutraFresh, claiming the same level of odor reduction while also being biodegradable, tapping into consumers’ demand for more sustainable and environmentally responsible home care products.
“With this new version, we’re helping our customers create products that are as kind to the planet as they are effective in the home,” says Aude Lemoine-Dessaint, marketing manager at Croda Home Care.
“At Croda, we understand that consumers are increasingly looking for clean, sustainable solutions without compromising on performance. NeutraFresh BD is designed to deliver powerful, long-lasting freshness while supporting the development of environmentally responsible formulations.”
The company says the new product targets and neutralizes the odor molecules responsible for unpleasant smells. It has also demonstrated an average of 89% reduction in malodors across independent gas chromatography testing. The testing included odors from smoking, pets, sweat, cooking, and bathrooms.
NeutraFresh BD is suitable for various applications, including laundry detergents, air fresheners, surface cleaners, and dishwashing products. Croda states that its product prevents odor build-up for up to five days in fabrics.
“With a neutral olfactory profile, it allows transparent formulations and leaves no residue, simplifying formulation work for manufacturers,” says the company.
Conscious ingredients
Croda recently announced a data breakthrough for its hair care ingredient KeraBio K31. The data showed that the ingredient delivers full efficacy at a 0.05% active inclusion, allowing for more environmentally friendly formulations while not compromising on performance. It recharges hair’s keratin at a molecular level.
The company has also recently gained approval for its cosmetic ingredient Clean Oil 25, an alternative to palm oil, which is made from fermented food waste. The ingredient was developed in a partnership with Clean Food Group and The Hut Group and is approved for use in the UK, US, and Europe.