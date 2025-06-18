Fluus spearheads sustainable femcare with flushable period pads
Fluus has launched the “world’s first” flushable period pad to redefine menstrual care in a market that prioritizes convenience over sustainability. The feminine hygiene brand says the launch meets the growing demand for sustainable products, led by millennials and Gen Z. Its mission is to provide a circular hygiene solution to the category’s most significant challenge — waste disposal.
Fluus reports that 200,000 tons of period products end up in landfills yearly, with 14% incinerated, leading to toxic emissions and long-term environmental harm.
“Fluus is setting a new benchmark for what we should expect from period companies. We’re showing that convenience and comprehensive environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive but viable alternatives to plastic pads. Fluus is about accelerating the transition to a future where the best choice for the planet is also the easiest choice for the consumer,” Olivia Ahn, co-founder of Fluus, tells Personal Care Insights.
Engineered to drive large-scale waste reduction and combat period pollution, the pads, including the wrapper, are made from fully degradable, FSC-certified, plant-based materials and are microplastic-free.
Flushtec technology enables the pads to fully biodegrade in water post-flush in less than 30 days — leaving no microplastics or residual waste behind. Fluus has launched in approximately 300 Boots stores across the UK.
Sustainable femcare
Fluus says the flushable pad defines a new category of sustainable feminine care for eco-conscious consumers, “providing a safe, guilt-free alternative that fits naturally into existing habits.”
“We needed a solution that eliminated waste. A third of people are already flushing pads, whether for convenience or discretion. We’re here to allow that behavior through design and innovation,” says Ahn.
“Fluus shows that convenience and comprehensive environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive but viable alternatives to plastic pads. Ultimately, Fluus is about accelerating the transition to a future where the best choice for the planet is also the easiest choice for you.”
Fluus pads have been lab-tested for biodegradability and performance. They are said to be 15% more absorbent than the current market leader due to patented fluid-locking technology that efficiently wicks away fluid.
The product is made without fragrance or chemicals, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and suitable for sensitive skin.
The brand also offers a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service to improve convenience and discreet product accessibility during monthly cycles.
Designed for circularity
The innovation behind Fluus was driven by the CEO’s personal experience and data-backed research, which exposed the femcare industry’s systemic sustainability shortcomings — traditional period products were not effectively reducing environmental waste.
“We realized that ‘biodegradable’ pads weren’t making a meaningful impact in reducing waste, and many ‘eco’ claims fall short. The true innovation breakthrough lay in cracking the code of dual functionality, creating a material that remains robust and highly absorbent during use, yet rapidly and completely biodegradable when submerged in a high volume of water,” Ahn says.
“Flushtec focuses on a unique blend and layers of naturally absorbent plant-based fibers and our patented technology that ensures integrity when dry but allows for swift, complete dispersion and break down in a typical wastewater system, leaving zero microplastics behind.”
Traditional pads rely on hot-melt acrylic adhesives, which create microplastics and impede biodegradation. Fluus pads contain 0% microplastics and a water-based adhesive that dissolves into plant fibers and biodegradable components post-flush. These integrate into standard wastewater systems, producing biosolids for fertilizer and biogas, a renewable energy source.
Proven performance
Biodegradability testing protocols have independently certified and validated the product to ensure efficacy and environmental safety. Ahn says this clarification was essential in product development and building consumer trust.
“‘Flushable’ has historically been a misleading term for many products, leading to skepticism from water authorities and consumers. Overcoming this required developing a flushable product and investing heavily in rigorous, independent testing to prove our claims,” she explains.
“We engaged proactively with water industry experts and regulators to demonstrate our commitment and the science behind Fluus — it was part of the challenge to prove this to the industry.”
To ensure compliance, Fluus underwent independent third-party laboratory testing that simulates real-world conditions, including varying water volumes, pipe turbulence, and retention times found in UK wastewater systems.
“This ensures our pads disperse safely and completely without causing harm to plumbing or sewer infrastructure,” says Ahn.
Industry investment
Fluus is gaining momentum in the industry for its approach to eliminating sanitary waste, with early strategic investment supporting its mission.
The company attracted initial interest from investors supporting the development of Fluus’s flushable technology, with Ahn securing £515,000 (US$693,195723) in pre-seed funding led by Ada Venture.
According to the brand, £12 million (US$16.15 million) has been raised to date to scale its mission in sustainable sanitary care.
The future of femcare
Waste reduction and product transparency remain key drivers of innovation, as companies seek sustainable solutions to combat period pollution. Personal Care Insights recently reported on other developments in the menstrual care sector.
FemCare UltraThin, a line of tree-free feminine hygiene pads available to private-label retailers across Europe. The product features a TreeFree Passport badge, which verifies traceable sourcing and third-party testing.Last month, GreenCore launched
Meanwhile, Finnish brand Bodyotics expanded the retail presence of its menstrual discs across Europe, following a 200% year-on-year sales increase. We spoke to Joanna Pepper-Koskimo, head of Beauty and Wellness at Bodyotics’ holding company, eBrands, about the expansion and how the discs provide an accessible alternative to menstrual cups. The company reports a notable shift in consumer demand for reusable period products.
Fluus is actively exploring broader applications of its biodegradable technology. The brand is focused on scaling its impact beyond period care, aiming to redefine hygiene standards across high-waste categories such as incontinence care, baby products, and household hygiene.