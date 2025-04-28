H&M reveals limited edition summer fragrance collection with gourmand scents
H&M Beauty has launched a limited-edition fragrance collection with gourmand-inspired scents. The collection includes body mists, hand creams, body oils, and eau de toilettes.
The collection includes three fragrances. One scent is Posh Pistachio, with top notes of orange blossom and bergamot, middle notes of pistachio, almond, and white petals, and base notes of musk, vanilla, sandalwood, and tonka.
Sun-Kissed Caramel has top notes of whipped cream, middle notes of salted caramel, and base notes of vanilla, biscuit, butter, and brown sugar. Lastly, the Wild Strawberry fragrance has top notes of strawberry, middle notes of violet, and base notes of amber.
Posh Pistachio was created to provide a floral, nutty fragrance with woody undertones. Sun-Kissed Caramel is a sweet gourmand fragrance with a “rich and comforting” scent. Wild Strawberry is lighter, fruity, and has a more “playful scent.”
Summer notes in all products
The eau de toilette scents come in Pistachio Posh and Sun-Kissed Caramel. They are said to leave a lingering scent throughout the day.
H&M has also launched a body perfume mist in all three scents. This collection is for consumers who wish to reapply the product throughout the day, says H&M Beauty.
The body mists are available in the same scents as the body perfume mists, although they are designed to refresh the whole body in one single spray to keep the user with a sweet smell throughout the day.
The Glow Body oil is infused with a soft, “uplifting fragrance.” The oil moisturizes the skin while also leaving a “radiant finish.”
Lastly, the hand cream in the collection comes in Posh Pistachio and Sun-Kissed Caramel. The formula softens and hydrates the hands with a complementary scent.
Fragrance gourmand trends
Personal Care Insights previously reported that “skinimalistic scents” are trending in fragrance, as consumers are looking for natural alternatives across cosmetics formulations, including fragrance. The most attractive scent is musk, followed by vanilla and wood. H&M’s Modern Minimalist Eau De Toilette has notes of white musk, amber, sandalwood, and cashmere wood, fitting it into the skinimalist trend.
Last year, H&M Beauty opened two flagship stores in Stockholm, Sweden, offering fragrances and makeup products from more than 80 global and Scandinavian beauty brands, including E.L.F. Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics, Morphe, and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Previous fragrances offered by H&M Beauty have aimed to match consumers’ daily feelings and moods. The previous collection was crafted with upcycled ingredients, developed in Paris in collaboration with dsm-firmenich, while conceptualized in Sweden.
Mixing food and fragrance — the gourmand fragrance trend — is growing and expected to continue throughout the year, according to a previous prediction by Spate. The machine intelligence platform previously said the trend reflects a consumer preference for comforting, familiar notes that evoke a sense of warmth and indulgence.