Shiseido eyes India for local production as luxury beauty demand heats up
Key takeaways
- Shiseido is evaluating local manufacturing in India to gain cost and supply chain advantages.
- India’s luxury beauty market is forecast to grow from US$800 million in 2023 to US$4 billion by 2035.
- Estée Lauder Companies, The Body Shop, L’Oréal, and celebrity brands are scaling up retail, production, and e-commerce plans in India.
Shiseido is considering manufacturing beauty products in India for the first time. The decision would join global luxury peers such as Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) in exploring local production to tap into the country’s expanding premium beauty market.
The Japanese luxury cosmetics company currently imports its entire product range into India, but growing demand and competitive pressures are prompting Shiseido to evaluate local production.
“Local manufacturing would provide inherent benefits, including lower duties,” Sanjay Sharma, country head of Shiseido Group in India, said to the Economic Times.
“It’s a global decision and will depend on scale, which we will evaluate.”
With China’s beauty market slowing down, international players, including ELC and L’Oréal, are evaluating deeper investments in India. The country is increasingly positioned as a rising strategic priority for global luxury beauty.
The country’s luxury beauty market was valued at US$800 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$4 billion by 2035, according to a report by Kearney and LuxAsia.
Luxury beauty holds approximately 4% of India’s US$21 billion beauty and personal care market, compared to 25%–48% in developed markets.
“As scale builds up, makers of luxury cosmetics are starting to make in India. A few have already set up such facilities,” Sharma said.
Made in India
Shiseido has 11 manufacturing plants in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the US. Regardless of origin, imported beauty products entering India are subject to multiple layers of taxation.
Cosmetics typically incur a 20% basic customs duty, followed by a 10% social welfare surcharge calculated on that duty amount. The shipment value plus duties is taxed again under India’s Integrated Goods and Services Tax, usually around 18% for beauty and makeup categories.
For luxury brands relying on imports, the increased taxation often translates into higher retail prices for Indian consumers.
If Shiseido begins production in India, Sharma expects the company to benefit from reduced import duties and faster supply chain cycles.
Investment push
Estée Lauder has already produced limited-edition products in India through third-party partners. “India today, within the Estée Lauder network, is looked at as one of the priority emerging markets,” ELC’s country general manager Rohan Vaziralli previously told Reuters.
The company has approved a “massive investment” in India to meet rising aspirational demand, ELC CEO Stéphane de La Faverie said at a Barclays Consumer Staples conference.
“The ability to bring luxury products at a mass affordable price points is going to be critical for us to win in the market,” he said.
ELC is reportedly studying where demand rises online, especially in fast-growing, smaller cities, to guide future store openings and product roll-outs across India.
Domestic Indian premium brands such as Forest Essentials and Kama Ayurveda account for less than a tenth of luxury beauty sales, compared to roughly 40% in markets like Japan and South Korea.
Targeting the space, L’Oréal announced in June that it plans to significantly expand its India business operations over the next few years. CEO Nicolas Hieronimus positions the country as a central hub in the company’s global growth strategy.
“India is a very strategic market for L’Oréal. We intend to more than double our business in the next couple of years, expand our factories — which are today manufacturing 95% of what we sell in India — and also export to the rest of the region,” he said at a meeting with India’s commerce and industry minister Shri Piyush Goyal.
Ramping up reach
A growing retail footprint is helping accelerate Shiseido’s ambitions in India. The company opened its first standalone store in Mumbai in October 2023. The company’s premium French label, Nars Cosmetics, opened its second standalone store in New Delhi in 2024.
Nars also recently partnered with Reliance Retail’s Tira and Nykaa, expanding access to the brand’s portfolio to millions of consumers in India through the e-commerce platforms.
The digital expansion comes as global competition intensifies. Indian retail company Nykaa’s portfolio already includes international luxury names such as Chanel, while H&M Beauty is also preparing to launch on the platform.
Meanwhile, celebrity brands like Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Anomaly, and Huda Beauty have entered the Indian beauty market over the past year.
“We have enquiries from two global celebrity-owned luxury beauty brands to find local partners to make in India,” an executive at a Delhi-based importer told the Economic Times. “Even if these would likely be third-party associations to begin with, the global brands are looking for partnerships that are exclusive for mid-tier pricing.”
In April, at a meeting with industry bodies, India’s Goyal emphasized the country’s strength as a “trusted and reliable partner” in global supply chains and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.