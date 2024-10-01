Healthy beauty solutions targeting cellular longevity with epigenetics, bioactives and telomeres
Emerging studies on the link between beauty and health reveal innovative approaches to boosting skin health and longevity. Personal Care Insights looks at three studies highlighting the transformative potential of natural antioxidants, peptides and probiotics, as well as epigenetic regulation and telomere maintenance.
Skin health bioactives
Researchers Hye Yung Choi, Yun Jung Lee,Chul Min Kim and Young-Mi Lee from Wonkwang University, South Korea, spotlight valued extracts that carry a range of bioactive compounds with antioxidants, anti-inflammatories and antimicrobials for skin health.
The paper in Cosmetics looked at green tea extracts with epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) and epicatechin-3-gallate which are known for their antioxidant and skin-soothing properties. Chamomile oil’s chamazulene is also praised for its calming effects on sensitive skin. Other plant-based ingredients, such as licorice root extract, turmeric and rosemary, are recognized for their brightening, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.
The paper emphasizes that antioxidants play an important role in skin care by protecting the skin from oxidative damage, a major contributor to premature aging. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals to preserve skin vitality. The authors note that vitamin E, selenium and other plant-based antioxidants like carnosol and rosmarinic acid are commonly used to shield the skin from environmental aggressors, including UV radiation and pollution.
Peptides and probiotics
The researchers also see peptides gaining attention for their multifunctional benefits in skin care. They are found in more anti-aging products due to their proven ability to inhibit enzymes that cause skin degradation, lower inflammation and promote collagen synthesis. Notable instances comprise palmitoyl tripeptide-1, which improves skin firmness and acetyl hexapeptide-8, which is sold as a minimally invasive substitute for botulinum toxin in the reduction of expression lines.
Copper peptides have also been reported to have the ability to promote the formation of collagen and heal wounds.
Meanwhile, probiotics are emerging as a novel approach to skin care. Probiotics were first recognized for their advantages for gut health, but because of their capacity to preserve the balance of the skin microbiome, they are now included in personal care products. The paper says probiotics are important for supporting the skin barrier function and managing skin disorders.
Although live probiotics face formulation challenges due to viability, researchers believe companies are exploring probiotic-derived bioactive molecule uses in fermented lysates that provide similar benefits without the use of live bacteria.
The study concludes that the convergence of natural extracts, antioxidants, peptides and probiotics indicates a growing preference for multifunctional, science-backed formulations in the personal care industry. Their synergistic benefits are seen as an innovative way to boost skin health.
Epigenetic and skin aging
Researchers from Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine look at epigenetic regulation in skin aging, revealing potential interventions that could improve skin health and longevity.
Thstudy in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy emphasizes how epigenetic factors — genomic modifications that do not alter DNA sequences — play a role in skin homeostasis and aging. The researchers also see promising solutions with Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).e
Aging particularly affects the skin, influenced by epigenetic factors that regulate skin fitness and contribute to age-related declines — activation of cellular senescence. Senescence results in structural changes (thinning skin, wrinkles, and reduced elasticity), reduced functionality to respond to stress and repair and increased susceptibility to infections.
According to the study authors, geroprotective medicines that restore epigenetic balance can act as potential interventions against epigenetic changes. Western medicines such as metformin, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), rapamycin and histone deacetylase inhibitors have shown promise.
Meanwhile, TCM is examined, though less studied compared to Western approaches, and has shown efficacy in influencing epigenetic factors.
For example, extracts from Schisandra fruit and fermented asparagus root have shown potential in modulating inflammation and collagen degradation, thus supporting skin health. The Bazi Bushen (BZBS) formula and Yiweitang components are noted for their ability to reverse epigenetic aging markers and enhance skin resilience.
BZBS is a kidney-tonifying formula composed of 16 components, and on the skin, it prevents skin senescence and reduces inflammation, among other anti-aging benefits.
Yiweitang is a mixture of Glehnia littoralis Fr. Schmidt ex Miq, Ophiopogon japonicus Ker-Gawler, Rehmannia glutinosa DC. and Polygonatum odoratum Druce.
Importance of telomeres in health
Another paper in Nutrients looks at telomere’s role in cellular aging and their impact on beauty and health. Telomeres are protective caps at the ends of chromosomes and study authors warn of their shortening with each cell division. External factors such as oxidative stress, oncogenic signals, and ionizing radiation can also induce premature cellular senescence, independent of telomere length.
Chronic inflammation and tissue dysfunction are two age-related conditions that are associated with telomere shortening. The “telomeric brink” hypothesis suggests that critically short telomeres increase mortality risk. Researchers propose that the rate of telomere shortening may be a better predictor of lifespan than the initial telomere length.
Researchers Virginia Boccardi and Joanna Polom from the University of Perugia, Academy of Applied Medical and Social Sciences and Medical University of Gdańsk say telomere shortening can be influenced by lifestyle choices and external factors. The rate of telomere shortening is influenced by nutrition, physical activity and psychological stress. However, diets rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds can slow down this process. Researchers cite growing evidence suggesting certain dietary components — especially from the Mediterranean diets — have positive effects on telomere.
Beauty, diet and longevity
The Nutrients study spotlights foods that have been identified for their potential to protect telomeres and support overall cellular health and beauty:
- Blueberries: Anthocyanins antioxidants in blueberries help fight oxidative stress, which can contribute to telomere shortening.
- Nuts: High in unsaturated fats and vitamin E, nuts provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that protect telomeres.
- Green Tea: Contains epigallocatechin gallate, a polyphenol that supports telomere stability and activates telomerase, an enzyme that maintains telomere length.
- Spinach: A source of folate and antioxidants, spinach supports DNA repair and reduces oxidative stress.
- Salmon: High in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties that can help preserve telomere length.
- Avocados: Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, avocados reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.
- Broccoli: Contains sulforaphane, which activates antioxidant defenses against oxidative stress.
- Pomegranates: Rich in ellagic acid, an antioxidant that helps mitigate oxidative damage to telomeres.
- Turmeric: Contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that support telomere health.
- Dark Chocolate: Flavonoids in dark chocolate provide powerful antioxidant protection against oxidative stress.
Study authors suggest incorporating such food into a balanced diet can potentially enhance telomere health and, by extension, contribute to healthier aging and reduced risk of age-related diseases.