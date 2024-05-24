Aptar Beauty unveils NeoDropper “reinventing precision skin care”
24 May 2024 --- Aptar Beauty has introduced NeoDropper, an innovative dropper designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of skin care applications. The new product aims to “reinvent” the traditional dropper mechanism, addressing the growing demand for precise and hygienic delivery of concentrated skin care formulas.
The company shares that the technology behind product delivery has seen minimal evolution for over a century. “Aptar Beauty was on a mission to tackle consumer paint points about formula protection, convenience and clean usage.”
“NeoDropper was born out of this desire to improve the user experience of high-precision skin care packaging. This new-generation dropper is an innovative packaging solution that offers enhanced formula protection and a more controlled application.”
Enhanced protection and precision
NeoDropper maintains the dropper gesture while introducing improvements in hygiene and precision. The design ensures that the applicator does not come into direct contact with the formula inside the bottle, preventing bacteria from retro-contaminating it.
Laboratory tests have confirmed NeoDropper’s effectiveness in safeguarding product integrity. Additionally, a unique system prevents spills, even if the bottle is overturned.
The short applicator design allows for better control, ensuring the correct amount of product is dispensed with each use. The improvement was highlighted in a consumer study conducted by Aptar, where users reported a preference for the ease of handling and accurate dosing provided by NeoDropper.
“We have created NeoDropper after a thorough study of consumers’ needs and desires in the face care experience. We look forward to partnering with premium and prestige skin care brands so that consumers can enjoy this innovation,” says Xavier Joseph, vice president of global marketing and innovation at Aptar Beauty.
Aptar Beauty conducted a consumer study comparing NeoDropper Classic with traditional dropper packaging among 17 female serum users of a leading prestige beauty brand.
The study found that users preferred NeoDropper, citing improved dosage control and formula protection. After two weeks of daily use, 15 participants preferred NeoDropper and were willing to pay more for the new packaging.
Meeting personalization needs
NeoDropper is designed with customization in mind.
“The upper and lower collars are fully customizable to meet brands’ personalization needs — anodizing colors, double anodization, brushed effect, silk-screening, lacquering and branding on metal. The bulb can also be customized — color and finish, even metallization,” shares Aptar Beauty.
Furthermore, NeoDropper can be paired with current dropper bottles available in the market.
In line with Aptar Beauty’s commitment to sustainability, NeoDropper is compatible with glass recycling streams, subject to local recycling capabilities.
Aptar Beauty is continuing laboratory tests to expand the range of compatible formulas, to further enhance NeoDropper’s versatility.
