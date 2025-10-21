BASF launches plant-based active ingredient to protect and calm sensitive skin
Key takeaways
- BASF launches Ameriflor Calm, a plant-derived active ingredient for sensitive skin.
- The ingredient is sourced from regenerative farms in Oregon and produced at a US facility powered by 100% renewable energy.
- Clinically tested at a 1% concentration, Ameriflor Calm reduces redness and strengthens the skin.
BASF has released a plant-derived active ingredient for sensitive skin, Ameriflor Calm. It helps sensitive skin regain resilience by reducing the appearance of redness, protecting it from environmental stressors, and minimizing trans-epidermal water loss.
Ameriflor Calm is derived from plants that grow on regenerative farms in Oregon, US. After, it is produced in another US manufacturing site that uses 100% renewable energy and, thus, reduces CO2 emissions.
Lucilene Veira-Nunes, global business manager for beauty care solutions at BASF, says Ameriflor Calm addresses the pervasive issue of sensitive skin by combining modern science with bioactive compounds from the self-healing plant Prunella vulgaris.
“Prunella vulgaris is a resilient botanical that has long been utilized in traditional practices by Indigenous nations such as the Nitassinan, Catawba, Cherokee, and the Algonquin-speaking nations,” she says.
BASF says 70% of women and 60% of men globally have sensitive skin. The ingredient has been clinically tested to address the need for targeted innovation. At 1% concentration, skin redness improved by 10%, and trans-epidermal water loss improved by 11%.
The company says that when used for longer periods, Ameriflor Calm showed “continued positive results.” These improvements were observed after 28 days of application.
“In today’s market, where consumers value transparency and efficiency, Ameriflor Calm reduces the appearance of redness, supports skin barrier function, and strengthens resistance to environmental stressors — seamlessly blending the plant-based knowledge from Indigenous traditions in the Americas with modern scientific techniques to enhance the resilience of sensitive skin,” says Veira-Nunes.
BASF says the new ingredient exemplifies its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. The responsible farming from the Oregon plant ensures full traceability, fair labor practices, and environmental stewardship.
At In-Cosmetics this year, BASF debuted three biodegradable personal care products: Verdessence Maize, a natural styling polymer; Lamesoft OP Plus, a wax-based opacifier dispersion; and Dehyton PK45 GA/RA, a betaine surfactant derived from Rainforest Alliance Certified coconut oil.
Personal Care Insights spoke with BASF on the showfloor. The company told us the ingredients allow manufacturers to reduce their environmental impact without compromising product performance or sensory quality.