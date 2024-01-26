Beyond The Headlines: SkinBioTherapeutics acquires Dermatonics, CJ Olive Young x Kolmar Korea boost microbiome skin care
26 Jan 2024 --- In industry news this week, SkinBioTherapeutics acquired Dermatonics and Kaffe Bueno secured Series A funding. Meanwhile, South Korea-based CJ Olive Young collaborated with Kolmar Korea to create a research lab for microbiome skin care products.
Business and collaborations
SkinBioTherapeutics finalized the acquisition of Dermatonics, skin care and wound care provider, for £1.68 million (US$2.1 million), with an additional £1.25 million (US$1.6 million) earn-out over three years. SkinBioTherapeutics says the move expands its product range, customer base and sales channels, providing synergies and reducing losses. TCEO Stuart Ashman emphasized the strategic alignment of the acquisition with the company’s consolidation strategy.
Kaffe Bueno secured €6.2 million (US$6.7 million) in Series A funding led by Borregaard, a player in biomass refining. This investment boosts a biotechnology-driven approach to coffee by-products. Borregaard’s interest stems from Kaffe Bueno’s biorefining technology and the growing demand for sustainable solutions. CEO Juan Pablo Medina foresees a clearer path to commercialization with their expertise. Kaffe Bueno focuses on upcycling coffee grounds into natural ingredients for various industries, particularly personal care.
According to the Korea Herald, CJ Olive Young’s derma skin care brand Bioheal Boh and cosmetics and health care goods manufacturer Kolmar Korea collaborated to develop microbiome skin care products. Kolmar Korea established a research center within its R&D Complex, where researchers from both companies conducted related research. Kolmar Korea developed proper formulations, ensuring safety and efficacy. CJ Olive Young aimed to expand Bioheal Boh’s presence in 14 countries, planning further international expansion. They established Probio Lab to accelerate microbiome-based skin care product development. Bioheal Boh focused on product planning, while Kolmar Korea provided research capabilities. CJ Olive Young directed product development and marketing strategies, with Kolmar Korea developing ingredients.
Schwarzkopf Professional welcomed actress Sofia Vergara as its global brand ambassador, marking a new chapter for the hair care brand which will use Sofia’s profile to showcase its products and encourage women to express themselves confidently through their hair. According to Vergara, the collaboration represents a shared vision of embracing self-expression and confidence through hair.
Vendis Capital invested in Skins Cosmetics, a luxury niche retailer in the Netherlands. Founded in 2000, Skins offers exclusive brands and operates 20 stores across Europe and Africa, including online. Vendis Capital’s partnership aims to develop the brand’s European presence further. Co-founder Philip Hillege expressed confidence in Vendis’s ability to enhance Skins’ growth. The investment marks Vendis Capital’s ninth venture in its €300 million (US$326 million) fund launched in 2019.
California-based cosmetics brand Ilia Beauty joined Space NK, expanding its UK presence. It says the move reflects Ilia’s ethos of blending efficacy, ethics and innovation. Suze College, head of Buying at Space NK, cited Ilia’s alignment with Space NK’s values of conscious beauty and innovation.
Launches and releases
Charlotte Tilbury introduced Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks, including shades like Hollywood Vixen, Cinematic Red, Fame Flame, Mark of a Kiss and Pizzazz. Inspired by classic Hollywood glamour, the collection includes pink and red shades tailored to different skin tones. Tilbury aimed to capture the power of lipstick, drawing from her childhood memories of her mother’s beauty ritual. Models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn are featured in the lipstick campaign.
Revision Skincare launched its CMT Post-Procedure Cream to reduce discomfort and downtime after skin treatments. Developed with neurocosmetic technology, the cream targets common post-procedure issues. It includes pre- and postbiotics, ceramides and THD ascorbate for enhanced recovery. Revision Skincare reports that clinical studies showed relief and long-term benefits. Michael Sabbia, Revision Skincare’s CMO, emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The cream is available through authorized professionals.
Native introduced its latest innovation, Whole Body Deodorant, expanding beyond traditional underarm care to address odor from head to toe. Offering sprays and sticks, the line provides 72-hour odor protection for various body parts to boost confidence. CEO Vineet Kumar highlighted the brand’s commitment to clean formulations and effectiveness, emphasizing dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free products. The deodorants, available in four scents, cater to consumers seeking long-lasting freshness without compromising on ingredients.
Electimuss London introduced its Hair Mist, featuring nourishing ingredients while offering a “delicate scent” and benefits for hair and scalp health, said to provide luminosity without oiliness. It is enriched with argan oil from Morocco for antioxidant protection, keratin for strength and pro-vitamin B5 for moisture retention. The spray aims to enhance hair manageability and appearance. The Hair Mist is part of Electimuss London’s endeavor to offer a luxurious scent experience with hair care benefits.
Febreze declared 2024 the year of connection with the launch of its third annual Scent of the Year, Romance & Desire. Crafted to evoke feelings of passion and intimacy, Romance & Desire blends pink rose petals with Champagne’s citrus notes. Master perfumer Rafael Trujillo emphasized the importance of human connection in a digital world. Developed by Febreze’s Fragrance Group, the scent addresses consumers’ desire for personal bonding. It is available in various forms and is priced between US$3.29 and US$9.99.
By Venya Patel