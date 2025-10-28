Cosmogen provides recycled PET stick for Horace men’s lip balm
Key takeaways
- Cosmogen supplies Horace with a PCR PET stick for men’s lip balm, combining aesthetics and performance.
- The monomaterial PET and rPET design supports recyclability, refills, and reduced environmental impact.
- Cosmogen reinforces its CSR-driven approach with eco-design training and in-house LCA tools.
Cosmogen has supplied the men’s skin care brand Horace with a post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET stick for cosmetics. The solution is said to combine technical performance and style.
The stick is part of the French cosmetic products manufacturer’s customizable range of monomaterial PET and recycled PET (rPET) formats. Cosmogen says it is suitable for all wax-based and anhydrous formulas, such as lipsticks, lip balms, concealers, and sun care products.
The lip balm packaging is black and selectively varnished. It has a capacity of 3.7 g and is available in round or square sections and various heights.
Horace already uses Cosmogen’s patented Tense tube for its Hydrating Eye Contour. The product is presented in a tube with a metallic applicator designed for reuse with a refill option.
Cosmogen says that it takes a corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach, and its innovations comply with the reduce, reuse, and recycle principle.
“This results in packs and applicators that can be dismantled, recycled, refilled, and made of recycled material. The team has been trained in eco-design and in CSR requirements in innovation. Cosmogen has developed an internal software to evaluate the life cycle analysis of its products.”
Beauty pack innovation
In 2022, Cosmogen adopted the French legal status of “Société à mission,” said to recognize its safe and sustainable beauty innovation that “respects people and the environment.”
The company also offers compacts for powders or eyeshadows, alongside brushes, mini brushes, and kabukis in PET or rPET.
Packaging Insights spoke to Maud Lelièvre, marketing and communication director at Cosmogen, about how the company’s sunscreen packaging design protects the formula during application.
Cosmogen recently developed a portable roller ball for eye cream, an aluminum brush set, and a makeup refill stick.