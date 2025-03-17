EcoBeautyScore Association launches science-based tool for environmental impact assessments
The EcoBeautyScore Association has unveiled a product scoring tool for the cosmetics industry that aims to implement a user-friendly, science-based method to calculate the environmental impact of products.
The tool, created with software provider Pilario, hopes to empower cosmetic and personal care brands to understand their products’ sustainability impact. Brands can input data such as product descriptions, ingredients, and packaging information into EcoBeautyScore (EBS).
The tool then reveals information on 16 of the European Commission’s Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) impact categories, such as climate, water, and land use, which contribute to a product’s overall environmental performance.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Laurent Gilbert, scientific director at The EcoBeautyScore Association about the assessment tool’s value for the cosmetic industry.
“There are several environmental labels currently on the market. The EBS welcomes the European Commission’s (EC) initiative under the Green Claims Directive to impose a frame for the future use of such labels, not to confuse consumers and create a level-playing field among competitors,” says Gilbert.
“The EBS originated as an industry-led effort to create a harmonized approach within the cosmetics sector concerning environmental scoring methodologies. The collaborative and global nature of the initiative (participation from over 70 cosmetics companies across 46 countries) ensures a unified approach across the sector.”
The tool is now available initially for products sold in Europe, in four product categories: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and moisturizers. Starting in Q2 2025 brands will be able to publish these scores to consumers. It is intended that brands communicate the assessment score to consumers, aligning with the growing demand for transparent product information.
According to the EBS Association, existing environmental scoring labels are either specific to a single market only or disconnected from the reality of the personal care industry as they have no access to specific product data. Also, other environmental impact labels do not consider the entire lifecycle of a product, resulting in an inaccurate assessment.
Data-driven methodology
The tool was developed using the EC’s PEF approach, which is tailored to the specific characteristics of cosmetic products. For ingredient and packaging data, it draws on the databases of environmental cosmetics organizations, such as EcoInvent and SPICE.
Gilbert adds: “Thanks to the concerted effort of cosmetic companies who participated in the initiative, we have assembled a representative list of the ingredients that contribute most to the overall impact of cosmetic products and developed a comprehensive database to underpin our methodology.”
“For the packaging impacts specifically of cosmetics products, we have benefited from the work already done within the SPICE consortium on measuring the packaging impacts thanks to a methodology designed for cosmetic products and this associated database.”
The association notes that while using the PEF approach, modifications were necessary to adapt the methodology for cosmetic products, particularly regarding freshwater toxicity.
Moreover, the association has also partnered with Ecocert Group, a lifecycle assessment company, to analyze the tool’s compatibility with PEF and the International Organisation for Standardization’s regulations. The partnership aims to establish third-party control and an independent certification system.
Credibility and accuracy
The EBS tool boasts a scientific, data-driven methodology that informs the assessment. It open access, promoting transparency and shared knowledge. Moreover, the EBS was developed with experts, scientists, cosmetic companies, and Quantis — an environmental consulting agency.
“The methodology has been submitted to two rounds of critical review by a panel of independent experts and two rounds of public consultation to open it up for input and critique by any interested external parties,” says Gilbert.
Product transparency
The EBS tool comes amid growing consumer concern about the ethical and environmental implications of product ingredients and packaging.
“The ambition has always been to bring transparency to consumers so they are equipped with the knowledge to make informed purchases,” continues Gilbert.
“We know from consumer research that a product’s environmental impact is only one of several factors that go into a consumer purchasing decision — along with brand loyalty, price, and product efficacy.”
“The insights the tool provides allow brands to identify environmental hotspots across their whole portfolio, which is a first step toward eco-design. As brands will also be able to compare their product scores against similar products on the market, we hope this will drive an industry-wide culture of eco-design.”