L’Oréal puts €60M into French facility to boost luxury fragrance production
Key takeaways
- L’Oréal is investing €60 million to double luxury fragrance production at its Gauchy, France, facility.
- The expansion supports rising global demand for perfumes.
- The plant operates on 100% renewable energy and remains a central hub in L’Oréal’s broader €500 million investment in France.
L’Oréal will invest €60 million (US$69.13 million) in its factory in Gauchy, France, enabling it to double production capacity. The location specializes in manufacturing perfumes for brands in L’Oréal’s Luxe Division.
The French beauty giant says the investment is a response to the “strong growth of the perfume business internationally.” The upgrade will empower the facility to produce 200 million bottles annually.
The increased production capability will be particularly handy since L’Oréal acquired Kering’s beauty division last month. Luxury perfume brands such as Gucci and Balenciaga are now included in its portfolio.
Most of the facility is dedicated to producing perfumes for L’Oréal’s top fragrance brands: Lancôme, Saint Laurent, Armani, and Valentino. Several lines are also devoted to producing Prada bottles, which L’Oréal secured from the Puig group in 2018. In 2026, Miu Miu, another license previously held by the Spanish group, will follow.
Over the past three years, L’Oréal has invested approximately €500 million (US$576.18 million) in France, focusing on industrial development, research, and innovation.
“France is the beating heart of L’Oréal, a breeding ground for innovation, expertise, and talent that has shaped our group since its inception,” says Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal.
“The €500 million invested in France over the past three years is concrete proof of this. It demonstrates that a cutting-edge industry can not only thrive in France, but also shine throughout the world, provided that competitive pressures do not hinder this ambitious long-term vision.”
The Gauchy plant uses 100% renewable energy and collaborates with local community organizations, including the School of Industry, Humando, Excellence Ruralités, and ARPEJEH. The factory employs over 230 people and is a key player in L’Oréal’s exports.