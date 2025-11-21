Robots enter the lash studio with Luum’s advanced AI application system
Key takeaways
- Luum has launched its most advanced lash extension robot.
- The system will roll out across Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom locations in the US.
- The technology aims to improve efficiency and consistency for lash artists while enhancing safety and the overall client experience.
Beauty-tech brand Luum, behind the “world’s first” AI-powered lash extension robot, has introduced its next-generation system. The new robot will also be released across the US in Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty by the first quarter of 2026, with plans for additional market growth.
The Beauty Experience Automation is the Luum’s fastest and most advanced robot yet, with the ability to apply eyelashes to both eyes simultaneously. The brand calls it a “breakthrough” in precision, speed, and scalability.
Luum aims to reduce a full-set appointment to just 33 minutes, which it says is less than half the original 75-minute session and nearly one-third the time of traditional manual methods. Luum also claims the advancement will triple throughput for lash artists while elevating safety, consistency, and client comfort
“This next-gen launch is more than an engineering feat — it’s a leap forward for the entire beauty industry,” says Jo Lawson, CEO of Luum.
“We’re proving that automation doesn’t diminish the client experience or the artistry — it enhances both. By reducing service time and improving consistency, Luum empowers lash artists and reduces their work-related injuries while also elevating the client experience.”
Robotic lash technician
Luum’s Beauty Experience Automation will roll out across the US in commercial shop-in-shop studios. Additional Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom locations will be launched in the coming months, expanding access to the technology in California, New York, and Texas.
The robot is designed to empower lash artists with a tool that enhances, rather than replaces, their work. “By blending advanced robotics with human artistry, Luum demonstrates that the future of beauty isn’t just faster – it’s smarter, safer, and more elevated.”
According to Luum, early users describe the lash robot experience as “so gentle it feels like ‘butterfly kisses.’ Many even fall asleep during the application.”
The brand launched its studio with Ulta Beauty in 2023 and has conducted thousands of client sessions with “consistency and very high customer satisfaction.” The technology holds 73 patents in 27 countries and over 1,000 identified expansion sites in the US. Luum says it is redefining the future of AI-powered beauty.