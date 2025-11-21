Beyond The Headlines: Olive Young to open US store, Kering decreases Gucci dependence
Key takeaways
- Olive Young will enter the US market with a store in California in 2026.
- Kering released an internal memo revealing that it will focus less on its luxury brand Gucci.
- Shiseido’s stock fell amid geopolitical travel warnings impacting tourism-driven sales.
In this week’s personal care news, K-beauty retailer Olive Young announced its debut in the US with a store in California. Kering sent a memo to its employees informing them of a reconstruction plan that involves reducing its dependence on Gucci and decreasing the size of its retail network. Meanwhile, Shiseido’s share price dropped 11%.
Business news
Korean beauty retailer Olive Young announced it will open its first store in the US, in Pasadena, California, next year. The store will offer a hands-on service for customers to try on products from various brands. The retailer is currently in talks with 400 Korean and international beauty brands and plans to expand its product offerings.
Kering informed its employees that the comapny will reduce its dependence on Gucci and shrink its retail network. The move is part of a broader turnaround effort outlined in its restructuring plan, “ReconKering,” which aims to return all brands to growth.
Shiseido’s share price dropped 11% after Chinese authorities warned their citizens against visiting Japan. The warning came from diplomatic and safety concerns, after the Japanese prime minister said the country could treat military action in the conflict in Taiwan as “survival-threatening.” The warning is expected to impact tourism, which is a critical revenue driver for Japanese cosmetic brands.
Givaudan became a full member of the Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT) — a non-profit organization that promotes sourcing practices that respect people and biodiversity. The organization’s standards include ensuring the ethical sourcing of natural ingredients, as well as ensuring that companies respect people and the environment. UEBT members must meet certain requirements, such as no deforestation at the company-wide level.
Cosonova Beauty signed a distribution partnership deal with Reliance Retail to bring the German cosmetics brand Essence to India. The partnership makes Reliance Retail the brand’s official distributor in the country. Essence’s portfolio includes vegan and microplastic-free color cosmetics.
Cosmetics contract manufacturers DMI Personal Care and Trademark Cosmetics announced a unified brand, DMI Solutions. The move follows the two companies’ partnership that began last year. The combined brand will encompass the capabilities, resources, and innovations from both companies, while each of the manufacturing sites will continue to operate independently. The merger aims to provide customers with enhanced information and resources.
Product launches
RoC Skincare launched its Advanced Hydration Water Cream developed specifically for Costco members. The lightweight, hyaluronic-rich formula is a gel-based moisturizer aiming to tackle signs of aging caused by dehydrated skin or moisture loss. The formula is awaiting a patent and contains seven types of hyaluronic acid and pro-collagen amino acids.
Neurogan Health expanded into advanced hair care with a copper and peptide serum, AHK-CU + GHK-CU Hair Serum Pro. The product was created to support scalp vitality and hair strength. The formula uses biomimetic peptides, which are gaining popularity in high-performance treatment products. It has three ingredients — GHK-Cu, AHK-Cu, and distilled water — and is free from parabens, dyes, and fragrance. The combination of ingredients supports fuller and thicker hair and is non-irritant for the scalp.
GLO24K released a full-face LED mask offering seven wavelengths that target firming, brightening, and calming benefits to the skin. The company aims to deliver spa-level results at home, and the mask is designed to address multiple signs of aging. The wavelengths are made to tone, rejuvenate, and restore the skin, resulting in a brighter, healthier, and more youthful appearance.
Renue Blue launched the Moisturizing Body Cream, claiming it to be the “first” product to combine its Liposomal NAD+ Complex with antioxidants, including methylene blue. The company said it is “heralding a new era focusing on skin resilience, cellular health, and skin longevity.”