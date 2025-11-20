E.L.F. enters Gulf Cooperation Council through exclusive Sephora partnership
Key takeaways
- E.L.F. launches in the GCC through an exclusive partnership with Sephora.
- The region is the brand’s most requested market, driven by strong social media demand and 38% growth in mentions.
- The rollout brings E.L.F. Cosmetics and E.L.F. Skin to 70 Sephora stores and regional e-commerce platforms.
E.L.F Beauty is expanding its cosmetics presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) through an exclusive partnership with Sephora. The brand will now be available in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
The company states that the GCC has some of the highest social media penetration rates, and E.L.F. typically builds demand online before entering a new market.
According to E.L.F., the GCC is the most requested region for its products out of areas it does not yet have a retail presence in, “with social mentions up 38% in the region.”
The partnership with Sephora brings E.L.F.’s cosmetics and E.L.F. Skin to 70 stores around the region. The products will also be available online.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Sephora… to answer our community’s call and bring E.L.F. directly to their doorstep in the GCC,” says Jennie Laar, chief commercial officer, E.L.F. Beauty.
“Standing alongside the best of beauty at Sephora, we’re committed to delivering the quality and value our GCC community has been waiting for.”
The company says it sees untapped potential in expanding into new markets and growing internationally. In its recent Q2 report, the company said that non-US sales represented 20% of its total net sales.
The second quarter’s net sales of US$343.9 million missed analyst expectations of US$366.4 million, resulting in a full-year guidance below Wall Street forecasts. Higher US tariff costs reduced the company’s gross margin by 165 basis points to 69%. Net income declined 84% to US$3 million, compared to US$19 million in the same period in the previous year.
Earlier this year, E.L.F. acquired skin care brand Rhode for US$1 billion. When Rhode landed in Sephora North America stores, it outpaced the debut sales of other celebrity brands, including Rare Beauty and Fenty, totaling US$15 million.