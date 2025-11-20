World Children’s Day: Pampers unveils smallest diaper for preemie care
Key takeaways
- Pampers has created the world’s smallest diaper to meet the needs of micro-preemies born as early as 21–22 weeks.
- NICU clinicians say existing preemie diapers are not small enough, causing stress and potential skin irritation for the babies.
- The launch includes digital resources for families navigating preemie care.
Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) Pampers has unveiled the world’s smallest diaper, designed specifically for micro-preemies born as early as 21–22 weeks, honoring World Children’s Day today.
The launch addresses a gap in neonatal care. The number of US babies born at 22 weeks and admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) has risen by 350% between 2008 and 2022. A full-term baby is born over 39 weeks.
“With today’s medical advancements that support extreme premature births, babies continue to be born earlier and smaller than ever, creating bigger needs for smaller diapers in preemie care. For today’s micro preemies, there was no diaper that fit their size and met their needs,” says Adam Riegle, VP of Baby Care North America at Pampers.
According to Pampers, clinicians are left with limited product options that can safely fit “the tiniest fighters.”
Pampers developed the Swaddlers size “Preemie extra extra small” (Pxxs) diaper in collaboration with NICU medical teams, following clinicians’ reports that existing preemie diapers were still too large for micro-preemies.
Diapers that are too large can cause irritation, instability, or overstimulation in infants whose nervous systems are still developing. The brand says the Pxxs diapers are handcrafted and feature an ultra-soft design to reduce stress and protect fragile, sensitive skin.
Clinicians also link proper diapering to improved stability for babies with underdeveloped skin and muscles, particularly those born at the edge of viability.
“I’ve seen firsthand how properly fitting diapers not only reduces stress but also provides stability for micro preemies during such a critical phase of their development,” says Dr. Stephen DeMeo, neonatologist at WakeMed Health and Hospitals.
The company positions the launch as a continuation of its “Behind Every Baby” commitment, where it pairs clinical innovation with extended emotional support.
As part of the launch, Pampers and its NGO collaborator, the March of Dimes, will also introduce updated digital resources tailored to the needs of parents of premature babies.