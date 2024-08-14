Hair straightener designed for Afro and curly hair types without causing damage
14 Aug 2024 --- The Silk Tress Hair Straightener by Noma Sana is a “first-of-its-kind” hair straightener designed for Afro, curly, coily and textured hair types.
The tool is made for hair types classed as type three or type four, which the company says manufacturers usually overlook. The flexible titanium plates promise a smooth finish, and the removable comb aims to minimize breakage for a “faster and more enjoyable solution to hair straightening.”
The styling tool has an adjustable temperature setting to prevent excess heat exposure, maximizing gloss and minimizing frizz for a polished and healthy appearance.
Meanwhile, negative ion technology closes the hair’s cuticle and protective layer to give a silky, “glass-like” surface and seal in the hair’s natural moisture.
“There is no one-size-fits-all product when it comes to looking after different hair types, and there are few options for people with curly and coily hair. After years of trying to find a product that worked for me and my hair type, I created my own,” says the founder of Noma Sana, Lily Odogwu.
Designing for all hair types
Odogwu created the brand to develop products that “put [her] hair type first.” She hopes it will become the “go-to” brand for Afro and curly hair.
“Noma Sana puts Black and Afro hair types at the forefront of design and testing. I aim to encourage those with textured hair to love the process of caring for their hair. People with voluminous hair no longer need to settle or pay premium prices for something that hasn’t been made for their hair type,” explains Odogwu.
“There’s a clear gap in the market for an electronic brand that understands Black and Afro hair types and can develop products to meet the specific problems they face when styling their hair. Noma Sana does just that, combining technology and premium materials in its products. It can create products that produce the best outcomes while protecting overall hair health.”
The Silk Tress Hair Straightener comes in the brand’s trademark vermilion red and rose gold colorway and is packaged in a separate carry case.