In-cosmetics Global: Kuraray to showcase multifunctional and biodegradable innovations
20 Mar 2024 --- Kuraray teases its latest environmentally and skin-friendly cosmetic ingredients before this year’s In-cosmetics Global tradeshow in Paris, France.
The Japanese global specialty chemicals company will feature Kuraray Poval LV grades and Isopentyldiol (IPD) as versatile ingredients for skin care and makeup applications.
Kuraray Poval LV grades are specifically made to be used in water-based personal care and cosmetic products. The company saysits low methanol content, less than 0.3%, makes it environmentally friendly.
Additionally, Kuraray Poval LV grades are said to be free from microplastics and inherently biodegradable.
The company suggests using the ingredient in skin care products like peel-off masks, colored cosmetics such as mascaras and brow liners and sun and hair care formulations including shampoos, sunscreens and hair dyes. It believes formulations with Kuraray Poval LV grades can achieve film-forming, adhesion promotion and emulsification.
Sensorial enhancement
Kuraray’s IPD is marketed as a multifunctional and biodegradable ingredient that enhances the efficacy and sensorial appeal of personal care products. Its compatibility with various substances enables better texture, spreadability and hydration in cosmetic products.
The company says IPD offers diverse benefits across hair and skin care formulations as a colorless and odorless compound. Its “instant” moisturizing properties contribute to a “velvety effect” in hair care products and a “silky-smooth” feel in skin care formulations. IPD enhances the moisture retention, texture and longevity of hair and skin care solutions.
Kuraray emphasizes that one of its clients will display samples of solid, waterless hair conditioner sheets and creams at the tradeshow. Kuraray Poval is used as a film former and IPD is used in these sheets.
Edited by Venya Patel