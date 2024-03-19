CTPA offers “easy to follow” flowchart to help companies launch new cosmetic ingredients in EU and UK
19 Mar 2024 --- The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA) releases a flowchart to show the steps companies should follow when placing a new cosmetic ingredient on the EU and UK markets.
The resource considers the primary applicable laws, highlighting the Cosmetics Regulation, Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation and Registration, Evaluation and Authorisation of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation.
The “easy to follow” flowchart presents a series of questions for companies to help determine whether the ingredient complies with regulations in the UK and EU. The cosmetics association emphasizes new cosmetic ingredients “must comply with all applicable laws.”
Company guidelines
Personal care companies based in the EU and UK can use the chart when deciding which ingredients to put into their products, as legislation and regulations are constantly shifting and being updated in the regions.
However, the association reminds companies that other pieces of legislation may apply in the case-by-case assessment, such as environmental, sourcing or licensing for a new ingredient.
Organizations against hazardous ingredients
Last week, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) updated its progress in evaluating the restriction proposal for PFAS under the EU’s chemicals regulation REACH.
After an extensive consultation process, resulting in more than 5,600 comments on the PFAS restriction proposal, the agency outlined the next steps for evaluating the proposal.
ECHA’s scientific committees for Risk Assessment and Socio-Economic Analysis said it would assess the proposed restriction along with the comments received during the consultation.
Additionally, Cosmetics Europe expressed support for releasing a European Commission report on using “explicit environmental claims” on goods or products that contain potentially hazardous ingredients, preparations or mixtures. The hazards are identified in the CLP and REACH regulations.
By Sabine Waldeck