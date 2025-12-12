Pinterest’s 2026 beauty forecast signals the end of fast fads and fixed aesthetics
Key takeaways
- Pinterest’s 2026 beauty trends indicate a rising demand for personalized, tactile, and emotionally grounding beauty routines.
- Rapid microtrend cycles are pushing consumers away from fixed aesthetics and toward experimentation.
- Nostalgia is returning through modernized textures, finishes, and references, rather than direct trend revivals.
Pinterest’s 2026 beauty trend predictions are underpinned by three primary shifts in consumer mindset: personalization, emotional comfort, and a reworked nostalgia.
In personalization, the data shows a year-over-year increase in searches such as “scent stacking” and “asymmetric beauty looks.” Both of these trends indicate that consumers want beauty routines that express their identity rather than follow instructions to recreate a look.
Pinterest attributes the craving for originality to the rise of microtrends. In the era of social media, trend culture is organized around niche, nameable aesthetics (often dubbed a “core”) — each with its own visual codes and expiration date.
“Trends are growing 4.4 times faster than they were seven years ago, and in 2026, people will look to combat trend fatigue,” the report reads.
Once a “core” gains traction, it risks becoming oversaturated and replaced. Pinterest’s data suggests that this rapid turnover is driving consumers away from fixed aesthetics and toward beauty routines that allow for experimentation and personal adaptation.
According to the report, “consumers are drawn to trends that align with who they are or aspire to be: 42% of global respondents say they only participate in trends that suit them.”
The report specifically examined the behaviors of Gen Z and millennials. Many emerging beauty trends identified feature style references to the 1990s and early 2000s — the years when the audience was in their adolescent stage. The result is a clear push for nostalgia that is either modernized or softened.
“In 2026, people will make these trends their own, put unique spins on each, and ensure that what’s trending never comes at the cost of personal expression,” says Sydney Stanback, global head of trends and insights, at Pinterest.
Glitchy glam
Pinterest predicts a shift away from symmetrical, polished beauty looks toward deliberately “off” beauty looks. The trend embraces imperfection, contrast, and experimental color placement.
“Eccentric makeup” searches were up 100%, “weird makeup looks” rose 115%, and “nails with different colors on each hand” saw a 125% rise in searches.
“Asymmetrical lob” hairstyles, a combination of the words “long” and “bob,” rose 85% and “avant-garde makeup editorial” surged 270%.
These trends highlight opportunities for beauty brands to invest in bold color cosmetics, mismatched collections, launches that evoke an editorial feel, and campaigns featuring expressive visuals.
Scent stacking
Consumers are moving away from signature perfumes and are instead layering fragrances to create bespoke and personalized scents. Pinterest frames this as a shift toward “luxury in layers.”
“Niche perfume collection” searches rose 500%, while “perfume layering combinations” went up 125%. “Scent layering” saw a 75% increase, and “perfume notes” climbed 80%.
These figures align with recently revealed research that identifies “smellmaxxing” as a rising trend for Gen Z. According to Unilever, approximately two-thirds (64%) of the generation are willing to pay more for a product because they like how it smells, compared to 47% of adults overall.
“For Gen Z, fragrance isn’t just about smelling good — it’s become part of how they express themselves, like fashion or music. They’re mixing, layering, and choosing scents that reflect who they are and what they care about,” said Vivek Sirohi, head of Unilever Fragrance House.
Cool blue
Pinterest’s report identifies a chromatic shift toward icy blue-based tones across beauty categories, especially in color cosmetics.
The shift is a revival of frosted eye-shadow looks and cool-toned highlighters, blue-based lipsticks, and icy color palettes that dominated many of the early 2000s beauty trends.
“Frosted makeup” searches were up 150%, while “icy blue” and “glacier aesthetic” rose 50% and 35% respectively.
Extra celestial and laced up
For the “extra celestial” trend prediction, futuristic, luminous cosmetics and makeup finishes that evoke an ethereal skin look are on the rise. “Alien-inspired makeup” rose 140%, “opalescent” searches went up 115% and “soft dewy makeup” climbed 115%.
The trend indicates a preference for shimmer color cosmetic pigments, pearly makeup finishes, and skin care that makes the skin glow.
Lace-inspired beauty details are also gaining traction. According to the social media platform, decorative elements are translating into nail art and makeup aesthetics. In this space, beauty looks are inspired by the delicacy of lace.
“Lace nails” searches climbed 215% while “lace makeup” rose 120%. While achieving these looks remains largely up to the consumer, beauty brands could tap into the trend by offering products with embossed textures and romantic packaging.
Wilder kind
Pinterest predicts that bold animal prints are no longer trending, as animal-inspired beauty pivots to more subtle and ethereal looks that reference nature through small details.
“Dragonfly nails” searches climbed 145%, “deer aesthetic” rose 55%. The trends are underpinned by finely detailed nail art, freckle cosmetics, and nature-inspired embellishments.
In these spaces, consumers utilize whimsical details to evoke a sense of soft, fantasy aesthetics.
Vamp romantic
Pinterest showcases a resurgence of dramatic goth aesthetics, which consumers are now updating to have a glossy, modern edge.
The report outlines rises in searches for “dark romantic makeup” (160%), “gothic coffin nails” (180%), “vampire beauty” (90%), and “vampire haircut” (40%).
The trend indicates potential for beauty brands to invest in blackened makeup glosses, dark nail products that offer high shine, smoky eye shadows, and storytelling rich with gothic inspiration.