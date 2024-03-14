PFAS ban looms as EU Chemicals Agency sets proposal review dates
14 Mar 2024 --- The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) sheds light on the progress of evaluating the restriction proposal for PFAS under the EU’s chemicals regulation REACH (registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals).
After an extensive consultation process, resulting in more than 5,600 comments on the PFAS restriction proposal, the agency outlines next steps for evaluating the proposal. ECHA’s scientific committees for Risk Assessment (RAC) and Socio-Economic Analysis (SEAC) will assess the proposed restriction along with the comments received during the consultation.
Sector-based approach
The evaluation process will be carried out in phases, with a focus on various industries that the proposed restriction might affect.
The initial proposal was prepared by five national authorities, who are now updating their report to incorporate feedback from the consultation. The committees’ opinions will be based on the revised report.
Upcoming meetings
Topics addressed at meetings this month will be consumer mixtures, cosmetics and ski wax. RAC will also lead a meeting on PFAS hazards, while SEAC will tackle the “general approach.”
The evaluation will continue in the June meetings, with a focus on metal plating and further discussion on PFAS hazards by RAC. The final evaluation phase in September will look into sectors including textiles, upholstery, leather, apparel, carpets, food contact materials and packaging.
ECHA says it is committed to progressing the opinion-making process and will deliver final opinions to the European Commission as soon as possible.
PFAS safety vs. environmental threat
The EU believes PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are toxic to health, can cause cancer and disrupt the endocrine system.
However, the UK-based Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association previously told Personal Care Insights, PFAS are rarely used in cosmetics, and when they are, they do not make products unsafe due to strict regulations that help meet legal safety requirements.
Forever chemicals have been found in menstrual products, wrappers, cosmetics packaging and toilet paper.
Nevertheless, the proposal drafted in February of last year also aims to reduce environmental pollution, even though PFAS are purportedly safe for use in cosmetics. It is well known that the chemicals persist in the environment.
Mercedes Marquez-Camacho, restriction team leader at ECHA, previously told us, “The member states will vote on [EC’s] legislative proposal, and any restriction will also be scrutinized by the EU Parliament and Council before it can be adopted.”
“The legislative proposal may differ from the proposed restriction presented on February 7. At the very start of the process, we cannot speculate on the outcome of the process.”
By Venya Patel