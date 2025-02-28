Neopac uses sugarcane-derived materials for eco-friendly nail pen
Neopac has collaborated with Manucurist to create a precise and eco-friendly nail pen using Neopac’s Stylo Bristle Tube. France-based Manucurist provides vegan and cruelty-free solutions for nail and cuticle care.
Manucurist’s Concentré Perfecteur is designed to strengthen nails on-the-go with a compact design that fits into a purse or pocket. The tube has an easy grip and is made from renewable sugarcane-derived materials.
Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz, founder and CEO at Manucuris, says: “Neopac’s Stylo Bristle Tube was the ideal choice for us. It aligns with our sustainability values by reducing plastic use and incorporating renewable sugarcane materials, with the goal of minimizing our ecological footprint.”
Neopac says the brush-tip applicator can accurately apply a product to the nail and cuticle. Its compact design aims to minimize product waste for clean, hassle-free use.
The collaboration is part of Neopac’s commitment to supplying pharmaceutical, beauty, and oral care companies with eco-friendly solutions. This caters to the “clean beauty movement,” which sees consumers demanding products that are toxic-free, vegan, natural, and ethically sourced.
Last year, Neopac released a “state-of-the-art” cosmetics tube line. The line boasts enhanced capacity and capabilities, enabling the production of an additional 70 million tubes per year. It was first revealed at the Luxe Pack trade show in New York last May.
More recently, Neopac became “the first” tube packaging company in Europe to receive the RecyClass EN 15343 certificate at its manufacturing site in Debrecen, Hungary, for the recyclability of its pharmaceutical, beauty, and oral care solutions.