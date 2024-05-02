Quadpack markets refillable glass airless packs for luxury products
02 May 2024 --- Quadpack is launching a new glass airless packaging range branded Crystal Ballet. The solution is a refillable, double-wall, airless pack featuring a high-end glass bottle. Its design houses airless technology and a user-friendly refill system.
Every component is made of recyclable materials, from the outer glass bottle to the inner refill, pump and cap. The attributes give it an advanced level of sustainability, according to Quadpack’s PIP (positive-impact packaging) rating system, based on LCAs conducted by the company.
Crystal Ballet’s environmental report is available online.
With Crystal Ballet, Quadpack says glass is the “perfect ally” for premium brands. Due to its solidity, transparency and cold-touch effect, an elevated user experience can be delivered.
Furthermore, a range of decoration techniques can be applied to the double-wall structure for a solution that can be adapted to various brands.
Besides the premium glass bottle, the inner components — refill cartridge, pump engine and cap — are made of PP, and the refill cap is PE-based. The airless pump is metal-free, and all components can be dismantled for recycling.
Airless technology advantages
Due to the impact of glass’s weight, Quadpack has focused on the smaller capacities for facial products: 15, 20, 30 and 50 mL.
Airless technology protects the formula’s integrity and enables waste reduction through its high restitution rate. Precision dosing at 0.20 cc per stroke makes the solution suitable for skin care and “skinceutical” formulas, such as treatments and moisturizing creams.
Last month, we spoke to Quadpack’s senior category specialist, Denisa Stircea, about the supplier’s “wood reimagined” concept, which provides FSC-certified natural materials with trending wood finishes.
Meanwhile, Quadpack released a range of monomaterial lipsticks made of recyclable materials and introduced its Duetto Jar packaging solution for cosmetics.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim