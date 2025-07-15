Schwan Cosmetics highlights styrene-free beauty packaging for EU compliance
Schwan Cosmetics has launched its styrene-free Flx-Technology to help prepare its customers for EU legislation by providing market-ready cosmetics applications. The solution aligns with the Single-Use Plastics Directive, which requires all packaging to be reusable or recyclable by 2030, with binding recycled content targets.
According to the company, Flx-Technology replaces traditional acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and other styrenics with readily recyclable PET and PP. The material is designed for cosmetic pencils and to protect volatile formulations “without sacrificing aesthetics or cost.”
“Our mission is to make sustainability affordable, scalable, and competitive for all customers across all markets,” says Tomás Espinosa, CEO at Schwan Cosmetics.
Flx-Technology does not require additional components like O-rings or seals, while maintaining the same wall thickness as traditional solutions. This reduces overall material and simplifies the recycling process, moving Schwan’s portfolio closer to monomaterial design, “an increasingly important benchmark in sustainable packaging.”
Recyclable but premium
The material is already available for several makeup pencil format products, including a Głowy Blush Stick, Boosting Peptide Liner, and Skin-Loving High Precision Brow Liner.
Schwan Cosmetic says the packaging solution is made from up to 92% recyclable materials and that the remaining material share, like polybutylene terephthalate, is used only to meet mechanical performance demands — for example, in lead holders or sharpeners.
Sandra Schäfer, R&D director at Schwan Cosmetics, says: “With Flx-Technology, we are proving that sustainable packaging does not require compromises. It offers the same reliability and premium experience brands and consumers expect. The look and feel of the packaging remains completely unchanged. There’s no need for modifications to format, geometry, or weight due to the shift in materials.”
EU compliance
Schwan Cosmetics’ initiative addresses regulatory pressure from the EU, such as the Single-Use Plastics Directive. The company describes the legislation as having extended implications for global supply chains since companies exporting to the EU must comply with the new packaging design and recyclability standards.
Corinna Zeidler, director of brand management at Schwan Cosmetics, says: “Our message is clear: Don’t wait. Companies that want to stay compliant and competitive must act now. Recyclates will be in high demand, but short supply, so strategic partnerships that enable seamless integration of regulation-compliant materials are key.”
Meanwhile, the EU’s EPR provides financial incentives for brands to transition away from hard-to-recycle materials. It encourages major retailers to adopt sustainability requirements that exclude styrene-based packaging.
Schwan Cosmetics cites industry experts who warn that companies waiting until the 2030 deadline risk compliance violations and supply chain disruptions, as demand for recyclable materials is expected to outpace supply.