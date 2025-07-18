Nutrafol rolls out hair care and growth supplements at Ulta Beauty
Nutrafol has officially launched at Ulta Beauty as the specialty retailer intensifies its commitment to wellness-driven beauty. The launch features a selection of Nutrafol’s popular hair growth supplements, including Nutrafol Women, Nutrafol Women’s Balance (for women above 45), and Nutrafol Postpartum.
These supplements are formulated to address common root causes of hair thinning, such as stress, hormones, and aging.
“Our partnership with Ulta Beauty marks an exciting milestone for Nutrafol,” says Cindy Gustafson, CEO of Nutrafol. “As wellness continues to shape the future of beauty, we’re proud to lead the hair health conversation with science-backed formulas people can trust.”
“Ulta Beauty has an incredible ability to bring elevated, clinically credible brands to a wide but discerning audience, and their commitment to innovation and education reflects the same values we prioritize at Nutrafol. With more than half of us experiencing hair thinning, Ulta Beauty’s reach allows us to support even more individuals on their journey to stronger, healthier hair.”
The offering also extends to topical hair care products like Nutrafol Hair Serum, Shampoo and Conditioner, and the brand’s supplement for mild to moderate acne, Nutrafol Skin.
Certain products, including Nutrafol Women’s Vegan, will also be accessible via Ulta’s website.
Community dialogue around hair thinning
Beyond product availability, the brands are fostering a “community-driven” dialogue around hair thinning by spreading education that destigmatizes the experience.
This initiative will leverage Ulta Beauty’s Beauty Advisors and its base of over 45 million Ulta Beauty Rewards Members to “drive education, destigmatize the experience, and support individuals on their hair health journeys.”
“Nutrafol stood out for its commitment to quality, efficacy, and clinical credibility — values that are core to how we curate our assortment and introduce newness. Nutrafol’s inside-out approach to hair wellness brings a new level of innovation to our offering,” says Penny Coy, SVP of merchandising at Ulta Beauty.
Nutrition Insight’s sister platform, Personal Care Insights, previously spoke to Sam Archer, VP of product development at Nutrafol, who expanded on the company’s personalized product offerings targeting the root causes of hair thinning.
Ulta Beauty is currently expanding its footprint in the UK following its recent acquisition of Space NK as part of its international expansion strategy.