Schwan Cosmetics sees Glowy Blur Stick answering demand for botanical skin care-infused makeup
28 Feb 2024 --- Schwan Cosmetics unveils the Glowy Blur Stick, which debuted earlier this month at MakeUp in LosAngeles, US, to meet the rising demand for makeup with skin care benefits. The latest “glide on” innovation features plant actives targeting moisturizing and surface-correcting benefits.
The Glowy Blur Stick is a serum-infused vegan product that Schwan Cosmetics created to align with its Color & Care strategy to address the growing desire for skin care-infused makeup.
The product is said to be lightweight, promising a natural, “luminous” finish. It incorporates jojoba and cocoa butter for a smooth consistency.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Theresa Lehner, product manager for the Glowy Blur Stick, overseeing the Face category and Corinna Zeidler, director of brand management at Schwan Cosmetics.
What trends inspired Schwan Cosmetics to develop the Glowy Blur Stick?
Lehner: The Glowy Blur Stick was inspired by the growing demand for hybrid beauty products, which has gained significant popularity amongst others on social media platforms, especially TikTok. The hashtag #hybridskincare alone has received over eight million views. Building on this global trend, we wanted to provide consumers with a versatile beauty product that adds a blurred finish to the skin while protecting and moisturizing it with skin care benefits. The Glowy Blur Stick is positioned as a beauty essential that takes the complexion to a new level of natural glow. We are confident that makeup enthusiasts will appreciate the multiple benefits of the Glowy Blur Stick.
Can you elaborate on the skin care benefits provided by the Glowy Blur Stick’s formula?
Lehner: The Glowy Blur Stick combines color with nourishing ingredients backed by science, ensuring radiant and healthy skin. It contains a powerful complex of highly moisturizing and protective care ingredients, such as hydrasalinol, ginger, sea asparagus and meadowfoam seed oil.
We went further, as we wanted to achieve a seamless, second-skin effect when applied. Jojoba butter is one ingredient that creates this glide-on texture that melts into the skin. The ingredient complex’s effectiveness has also been scientifically proven by an external institute using advanced methods such as precise measurement of the skin’s surface and assessment of the skin’s hydration level. The study showed that in just 30 minutes after application, all testers experienced smoother skin. It’s the perfect product for those seeking effortless beauty with tangible results.
Where does Schwan Cosmetics see skin care ingredients fitting into its Color & Care strategy?
Zeidler: Schwan Cosmetics strongly believes in the transformative power of makeup. Our brand message, “the power of mindful beauty,” reflects our commitment to developing beauty products that empower individuals to boost their confidence, embrace their uniqueness, and practice self-care and mindfulness. Our approach to developing skincare-infused color cosmetics is based on a science-backed strategy integrating advanced skin care ingredients.
Our strategy recognizes the growing demand from consumers and brands for multi-purpose products in color cosmetics. Therefore, our new strategy focuses on demonstrating that color cosmetics can deliver skin care results comparable to dedicated skin care products. We also address sensitive skin concerns through our “skinification” approach, bridging the gap between pharmaceutical benefits and color cosmetics. To ensure the efficacy of our ingredients, we work with external institutions to conduct efficacy studies that validate the tangible results of our products.
How does the Glowy Blur Stick align with predicted beauty themes for 2024?
Lehner: The Glowy Blur Stick incorporates wellness elements by providing a natural, dewy appearance that enhances the skin’s natural glow and health, rather than masking it with heavy makeup. Moreover, The Glowy Blur Stick uses only high-quality ingredients that have been scientifically proven to enhance the skin’s appearance and texture.
By Venya Patel