SadieB and Geologie join Target lineup promoting equality and “mental hygiene”
27 Feb 2024 --- Two personal care brands highlighting inclusivity enter Target in stores and online. The discount retailer will now house the female empowerment hair care brand SadieB and the gender-neutral skin care brand Geologie.
SadieB says it is “on a mission to empower and uplift girls while supporting mental hygiene.” This is the brand’s first retail partnership with Target, and it launches online and in stores across the US in more than 500 locations.
Geologie’s skin care is also available exclusively at Target in more than 800 Target locations in the country and online. It offers four clinically proven acne care kits in three levels of strength and its two-part Blemish Buster Kit.
“At Geologie, our mission has always been to bring straightforward, easy-to-use, and incredibly effective skin care routines to our customers. Developed with the Target guest in mind, we couldn’t imagine a better partner for this exclusive launch,” says Nick Allen, founder and CEO of Geologie.
Targeting Gen Z girls
The company says it is “the first” hair care brand to enter Target stores specifically targeting Gen Z girls.
“Target not only reaches our target demographic of girls but has such a massive scale that will also introduce SadieB to new audiences around the country. Our goal is to become the number one personal care brand for girls nationwide, and this is a huge step in that direction and journey for SadieB,” says Sadie Bowler, SadieB’s co-founder.
SadieB’s four haircare collections will be made available at the retailer corporation:
- The Go-Getter Grapefruit Floral Shampoo & Conditioner: An everyday line that cleanses while lightly hydrating.
- The Adventurer Citrus Peach Shampoo & Conditioner: Repairing formula that hydrates while keeping hair healthy in the sun. It is ideal for damaged hair that is often outdoors.
- The Athlete Vanilla Mint Shampoo & Conditioner: Lightly clarifying and texturizing care with a long-lasting scent. It is ideal for athletes needing all-day freshness and great for active braided styles. Keeps hair healthy in the sun and chlorine.
- The Creator Berry Rose Shampoo & Conditioner: A color-safe formula that gently cleanses and smooths hair to leave it healthy and nourished. It is ideal for girls who color and heat style their hair often.
Its products are labeled as cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes or synthetic fragrances, and packaged in 85% recycled bottles.
SadieB was created two years ago by two teenage sisters seeking to “change the way girls perceive themselves and approach personal care” motivated by the “discouraging messages seen on personal care products and unhealthy beauty standards,” says Bowler.
The brand claims it is “powered by girls” and has a partnership with Girl Up — a leadership development initiative focusing on equity for girls and women in spaces where they are underrepresented. SadieB also has an in-house certified therapist.
“Having our products at Target only two years after we initially launched our brand is just the beginning for SadieB,” emphasizes Bowler.
Gender-neutral acne solutions
Geologie’s Clear System skin care line is a patent-pending acne solution that delivers “clinically proven relief” without benzoyl peroxide (BPO), which the company says can cause harsh side effects.
Each routine features three products: A Clarifying Gel Cleanser, a Brightening Day Cream with SPF15 and a Repairing Night Cream. The routines combine salicylic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and retinol.
According to Geologie, in a 12-week clinical trial versus BPO, Clear System beat BPO-based products in 78% of the clinical study measures over the first month. Users also preferred it because it was effective at reducing acne and “far less irritating.”
The other product being made available at Target is the Blemish Buster Kit. The blemish kit combines a blemish buster cream and spot patches to reduce the appearance of blemishes.
The Blemish Buster Spot Treatment leverages sulfur, azelaic acid and salicylic acid. The medical-grade hydrocolloid patches can be used day or night for skin recovery.
“With Clear System, we’ve created a powerful and clinically proven acne treatment that is great for all ages, every skin type and approachable in price point,” highlights Allen.
By Sabine Waldeck