UK REACH delay talks spur frustration in cosmetics industry
Registration deadlines for the UK’s REACH regulation may be further delayed, impacting product development in the cosmetics sector and driving manufacturing out of the UK.
The UK Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has announced the potential three-year delay for its Alternative Transitional Registration models (ATRm).
The ATRm is under REACH and was created post-Brexit to reduce costs and the burden of duplicating data already submitted to the EU. For companies already registered under EU REACH, the ATRm would make the transition smoother.
The Chemical Business Association (CBA), a representative of over 170 companies, expresses frustration over the delay, which could restrict opportunities for the industry for another three years.
The delay means that companies need to re-register chemicals used for cosmetics manufacturing, which duplicates costs. These stricter regulations could hold back the UK cosmetics industry.
“The chemical industry underpins almost every part of the UK economy and is a critical national infrastructure, yet it continues to be overlooked,” Tim Doggett, CEO of the CBA, tells Personal Care Insights.
He argues that clear policy direction and decisive action are needed to break the inertia and unlock the sector’s full potential, “before more ground is lost.”
Implications of the delay
Doggett says producers are moving manufacturing to EU states to avoid post-Brexit trade friction.
“Issues with materials not classified yet under UK REACH have not been available to enter the UK market, causing shortages and increased prices. Not having a product listed on the company’s DUIN (Downstream User Import Notification) means we cannot import the product without the cost of REACH registration,” says Doggett.
He adds that the industry cannot develop new products. “The UK is no longer an attractive place to produce products, and production is being moved to the EU or Asia.”
Further delving into issues from the delay, Doggett says products will become unavailable to UK businesses, and additional costs of REACH will affect the UK economy.
“There will be a loss of some products, particularly additives, meaning increased costs since new formulations have to be developed. Potentially, there will not be as many products on the market, which may worsen as the deadlines get closer,” Doggett stresses.
He says European suppliers are reluctant to engage with UK REACH in the cosmetics space since the UK is a relatively small market, creating challenges to accessing novel or specialty ingredients.
Doggett points to a recent survey that found that 80% of CBA members face import and export difficulties due to REACH. Additionally, nearly 90% of members believe it has a negative impact on the UK economy.
“The current ATRm proposal still comes at a significant cost. DEFRA’s Impact Assessment put the cost of UK REACH at around £2 billion (US$2.67 billion) to £3.5 billion (US$4.68 billion).”
Chemical misconception
Doggett says chemicals have a negative reputation globally and are frequently linked to harm, pollution, or toxicity.
“Yet this largely stems from a lack of understanding about what chemicals are, including cosmetics, and how essential and integral they are to modern life,” he explains.
“While the industry is sometimes viewed as a polluter of the past, the reality is that it holds the key to a more sustainable future — driving innovation in clean energy, health care, food security, and much more.”
Doggett continues that overlooking chemicals might be caused by outdated perceptions or other issues seen as more popular or politically advantageous. “Chemicals tend to be kept out of sight — except in times of crisis, such as during COVID-19, when hand sanitizers and disinfectants suddenly became front and center.
“The chemical supply chain is an essential driver of UK manufacturing, underpinning society and leading the transition to sustainability, but has seen little meaningful progress or targeted support. In reality, chemicals are central to net zero, resilience, and growth.”
Therefore, he argues that chemicals must be at the heart of government thinking. “If we are serious about delivering growth, sustainability, and resilience. Politicians need to openly and publicly acknowledge the vital role of chemicals and the supply chain in securing the UK’s future.”