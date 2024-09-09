Advancion’s multifunctional Hepes Ultra PC for pH stability and eco-friendly personal care
09 Sep 2024 --- Advancion Corporation unveils Hepes Ultra PC, a pH stabilizer seeking to impact personal care formulations by enhancing skin care product stability, boosting performance and supporting eco-friendly practices. It can be applied to color cosmetics applications, skin creams, lotions, toners, serums, cleansers and sunscreens.
The chemicals company says the product minimizes the need for harsh preservatives. Debby Neubauer, global business manager at Advancion tells Personal Care Insights the new product developments will focus on creating multifunctional ingredients to meet demand for high-performance and eco-friendly cosmetics and personal care products.
What advantages does Hepes Ultra PC buffer offer over other pH stabilizers in personal care products?
Neubauer: Hepes Ultra PC (INCI: Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid) is known for its buffering capacity across a wide pH range, making it highly effective at ensuring superior product stability and performance. Hepes is non-toxic and biocompatible and suitable for use in sensitive skin formulations. In addition, Hepes is highly compatible with a wide range of ingredients used in personal care products, including surfactants, emulsifiers and preservatives, which helps reduce the risk of interactions that could negatively affect a product’s stability or efficacy. With a well-established safety profile, Hepes is a go-to buffer for high-performance skin care products.
How does the new product buffer enhance the stability and performance of skin care formulations?
Neubauer: Hepes Ultra PC can help enhance skin care formulations by imparting pH stability and high compatibility with other formulation ingredients, including more sensitive, active ingredients used in high-performance skin care applications. These benefits lead to more effective, stable and consumer-friendly skin care products.
How does Hepes Ultra PC buffer contribute to eco-friendly cosmetic formulations?
Neubauer: Hepes Ultra PC can support the development of more eco-friendly cosmetic formulations by reducing the need for harsh preservatives, minimizing resource usage and maintaining product stability with natural ingredients. It is compatible with milder preservatives and can reduce the reliance on traditional, more aggressive preservatives with less-desirable environmental profiles. Hepes Ultra PC buffer can also help formulators meet the requirements of eco-certifications and green labeling, which are increasingly important in the cosmetics industry.
What feedback have you received from formulators who have tested the product, and consumer demand is Advancion tapping into with the launch?
Neubauer: Formulators who have tested Hepes Ultra PC buffer have provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, with particular emphasis on its stability, compatibility and ease of use in cosmetic formulations.
Hepes Ultra PC is highly effective, gentle and non-irritating in its formulation. Most notably, it enables Advancion to tap into high-end skin care formulations, where stability, efficacy, performance and environmental profile are key requirements.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Neubauer about Advancion’s latest multifunctional amino alcohols that meet increasing consumer demand for natural and eco-friendly cosmetics without compromising performance.
In related news, a new study in Scientific Reporting revealed a shift in the cosmetics industry, particularly in replacing conventional preservatives with multifunctional antimicrobial ingredients for infant and sensitive skin products. The researchers believe preservatives are the “most prevalent contact allergens in cosmetics for babies and children.”
By Venya Patel