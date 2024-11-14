Aerolase Neo Elite Laser shows promising acne treatment results across skin types
A recent study in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology highlights the effectiveness of Aerolase’s laser for treating various degrees of acne, from mild to severe. The skin condition affects about 50 million Americans and the skin wellness provider seeks to equip dermatologists with effective, quick and less invasive treatment technology.
Dr. Nazanin Saedi, a board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor at Thomas Jefferson University, led the study, which examined the Aerolase Neo Elite 650-microsecond 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser.
The study suggests that the laser could offer a significant improvement over traditional acne treatments, presenting an alternative without the typical side effects associated with medications and older devices.
“This laser treatment offers faster and more effective results than traditional methods. Patients prize the immediate improvement and the pain-free experience, which translates to their fuller adherence to a treatment plan — even when teenage patients get distracted by their multiple life activities,” says Saedi.
Promising clinical results
According to the study, Saedi saw an 84% decrease in acne lesions following a two- to three-month course of Neo Elite laser treatment. Ninety days after treatment, the reduction was 87%.
The results show that patients who underwent this laser treatment had the highest and fastest rates of acne clearance observed in clinical trials. Patient satisfaction was reported at 90%, with many noting the absence of pain and a quicker improvement than they experienced with conventional methods.
The 650-microsecond pulse duration of the Neo Elite laser provides targeted energy to treat acne in a number of ways, such as restoring normal sebum production, lowering inflammation and getting rid of the C. acnes bacteria, which is the main cause of acne.
In addition to treating active acne, Aerolase says the mechanisms also help with lingering symptoms like acne scarring and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
The Aerolase Neo Elite laser is said to provide faster acne clearance rates than previous device-based treatments.
Diverse applications
The study emphasizes how safe and effective the laser is for all skin types, I through VI, which means that a wide range of patients, including those with darker or tanned skin, can use it. In the field of dermatology, where numerous devices have demonstrated limited efficacy on specific skin tones, this aspect is particularly pertinent, says Aerolase.
By reducing the possibility of common side effects from systemic acne treatments, the Neo Elite improves patient adherence to treatment.
Aerolase suggests healthcare providers can expand their services with the Neo Elite’s patient-centered approach and efficiency, which could result in higher revenue through increased patient engagement.