Univar Solutions as exclusive distributor to Syensqo to advance sustainability
Univar Solutions has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with beauty care supplier Syensqo. The specialty ingredients and chemicals provider will become the sole distributor of Syensqo’s beauty care ingredients across the US and Canada.
The partnership will become effective January 1, next year. The companies have collaborated in various ways for three decades and say the recent development caters to the evolving needs of the beauty care market, particularly emphasizing sustainability in sourcing and product development.
“This isn’t just about distributing their products, it’s about weaving innovation, sustainability and unparalleled support into the fabric of our relationship,” says James Peterson, global VP of Care at Univar Solutions.
“With our vast network and deep-rooted expertise, we bring exponential value across the personal care sector landscape, helping ensure our customers and suppliers alike are equipped to navigate the rapidly changing future of the industry.”
Targeting sustainability
The companies say the collaboration brings advantages for customers, such as access to a broad portfolio of sustainable and specialty ingredients backed by Univar Solutions’ technical, commercial and brand development support.
Univar Solutions’ specialized beauty and personal care business caters to customers in the skin care, hair care, body care, sun care and color cosmetics industries.
“Univar Solutions shares our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, making them the perfect partner to introduce Syensqo’s high-performance, responsible beauty care ingredients to a broader consumer base,” says Jennifer Zientek, regional market director of Home & Beauty Care at Syensqo.
Syensqo specializes in guars, bio-polymers, specialty surfactants and biosurfactants and hair and skin care actives.
Univar underscores the use of its global Solution Centers, which include R&D laboratories located in Houston, US; Mexico City, Mexico; Paris, France; Essen, Germany; São Paulo, Brazil and Shanghai, China.