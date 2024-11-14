Kane Biotech expands skin health reach with FB Dermatology acquisition
Kane Biotech, a Canadian biotechnology company focused on finding biofilm-related solutions, announced it is acquiring FB Dermatology, an Italian skin health technology company. This deal marks Kane Biotech’s commitment to expanding its global reach in the wound care and dermatology market.
Kane Biotech focuses on the R&D of products that address biofilms and antimicrobial resistance. Biofilm is the term for bacterial colonies that stick to surfaces, which can lead to the spread of infectious diseases, particularly in medical settings. Kane Biotech’s patented formulations of antimicrobial wound gels, scalp care and animal care products address a range of biofilm challenges.
FB Dermatology, also a biotech expert, develops technology for skin conditions and tissue regeneration. Its products treat chronic wounds, surgical scars, acne and other chronic issues. The company also operates in Australia and sells products in European, Australian, and New Zealand markets.
“With this acquisition, we are positioning Kane Biotech as one of the frontrunners in delivering one of the best and most innovative solutions in these fields, backed by an advanced lineup of products,” says Kane Biotech CEO Marc Edwards. “I’m enthusiastic about the potential of our combined organization, especially as this transaction significantly enhances our commercial capabilities, setting the stage for accelerated growth and impact in the market.”
Treating chronic wounds represents a significant health and economic burden to patients and health services, according to a 2023 study by scientists at Duke-National University of Singapore.
“Chronic wounds can be described as a ‘silent epidemic’ that affects a large proportion of the world’s population. Patients can rack up a wide range of economic costs as they require frequent treatment,” says Dr. Nicholas Graves, who led the study.
Kane Biotech says biofilm formation can cause and exacerbate chronic wounds, so biofilm-fighting solutions can increase healthcare workers’ ability to treat patients with this illness.
FB Dermatology has produced products that treat chronic wounds, surgical scars and skin regeneration. It has also produced LumiHeal for wound treatment and surgical scar reduction, which is a product that has a European Union MDR CE Mark and a class II De Novo device certification with the US Food and Drug Administration. Another star product is Kleresca, also with an EU CE Mark, which stimulates skin repair systems and can treat acne and rosacea.
This acquisition is set to leverage FB Dermatology’s network of sales and distribution networks to accelerate Kane Biotech products crossing into more international markets. Similarly, FB Dermatology products can be launched in the US and Canada.
“Kane Biotech’s vision and expertise align closely with our goals, and we are fully committed to supporting their growth and innovation as long-term shareholders,” says Dr. Francesco Bellini, majority shareholder of FB Dermatology. “We believe Kane Biotech is well-positioned to unlock significant value, and we look forward to partnering with them on this exciting journey to make a lasting impact in the industry.”