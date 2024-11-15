Beautycore blends probiotics and fermented vitamins to boost gut health, skin and hair resilience
Beautycore has launched its ingestible beauty supplement brand developed by Montecito Innovation Labs, a health and beauty consumer brand incubator. The acid-resistant veggie capsules are packed with a proprietary blend of 20 billion CFU probiotics and a blend of fermented vitamins.
The daily ingestible claims to promote glowing skin, healthy hair and a balanced gut by nourishing the gut microbiome. With its fermented ingredients, Beautycore says it helps the body absorb nutrients “as effectively as it would from food, ensuring maximum impact.”
“Beautycore is a labor of love and science. A formulation that addresses beauty at its core, literally,” says Dr. Mamina Turegano, Beautycore co-founder and lead scientific advisor.
“We wanted to create a product that nourishes the body at a cellular level. We have four targeted probiotic strains that do exactly that. Our unique blend of fermented vitamins is recognized as food, ensuring they’re digested and absorbed more efficiently. The result is a radiant glow that starts from within.”
Synergistic proprietary blend
The gut-skin axis is growing as a central focus of the ingestible beauty market, with more research underscoring the role of gut health for skin clarity, hydration and inflammation control.
According to Beautycore, its formula of four clinically studied probiotic strains works synergistically with its blend of biotin (vitamin B7), folic acid (vitamin b9), vitamin C, bamboo extract (containing antioxidants) and inositol (for hair growth and balancing hormone levels).
“With just a pill a day, users will experience visible improvements in skin clarity, hair texture and even mood, thanks to the gut-brain connection,” says Beautycore.
The first highlighted probiotic in the formula is L. Plantarum R1012, which supports collagen production and protection. Beautycore claims this strain assists digestive health, manages blood sugar and cholesterol levels, while also improving skin conditions and reducing skin inflammation.
The formula’s B. Animalis Lafti B94-R0421 strengthens the gut barrier, while improving nutrient absorption and enhancing the gut-brain connection, which Beautycore says may positively influence mood and overall well-being.
L. Helvticus Lafti L10 Helps balance the microbiome, which supports a healthy gut, boosts immunity, aids in recovery, reduces fatigue and promotes clearer skin.
Lastly, Beautycore highlights L. Rhamnosus GG-R0343 is widely known for promoting gut health and improving skin conditions like acne and eczema by balancing the skin’s microbiome.
“Beauty shouldn’t be complicated,” says G. Eric Kuskey, Beautycore co-founder. “From the ingredients to the packaging, everything designed is to make you feel revitalized, from the moment you first take it to when you start seeing and feeling the results.”
In other recent ingestible beauty launches this week, Tosla Nutricosmetics unveiled Lumina365, an ingestible vegan supplement offering a “dual approach” to sun care that will be backed by clinical evidence. According to the company, the product blends natural ingredients and targeted vitamins proven to bolster the skin’s UV defenses by neutralizing free radicals and reducing melanin-induced redness.