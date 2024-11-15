Unilever’s personal care play powers up women in sports partnerships
Since 2020, Unilever USA has tripled its sports marketing investment to reach more consumers, promoting personal care brands at major sports events and harnessing the rising popularity of women’s sports events, which are seeing an increase in viewership, especially among younger generations.
Deloitte, a multinational services network, has reported a rise in women’s elite sports that is set to generate US$1 billion in revenue in 2024 due to higher fan engagement, a 300% increase from the industry’s evaluation in 2021.
Unilever is tapping into this trend with multiple campaigns that support women athletes and promote body confidence while boosting awareness of personal care products.
Growing brand visibility
Unilever cites recent studies showing that 39% of Gen Z sports fans are tuning in to more women’s sports compared to last year, with Millennials also showing a strong interest.
The company is leveraging digital and social media, plus on-site promotions to bring its brands “to life” at sports events. This strategy is designed to capture attention both on and off the field, helping Unilever build a stronger connection with its consumers.
Dove for confidence in tennis
Unilever’s Dove has recently partnered with rising tennis star Emma Navarro. The company claims this was the first time an athlete wore the Dove logo on competition clothing during high-profile matches.
Beyond the court, Dove extended its reach through geo-targeted advertising with rideshare app Lyft, targeting tennis fans traveling to matches in New York, US. The brand also hosted an interactive event at Manhattan’s Grand Central Station, US, where fans could engage in augmented reality tennis games and try out Dove Advanced Care Deodorant.
Dove also launched the Body Confident Sport program with Nike to keep more girls active in sports. Research from the Dove Self-Esteem Project shows that 45% of girls drop out of sports by age 14 due to body image issues. This campaign aims to encourage young women to stay engaged in sports by promoting body positivity.
The program launched with an event featuring tennis star Venus Williams, who serves as an ambassador for the initiative. By leveraging Williams’ influence, Dove hopes to inspire a new generation of female athletes to embrace sports with confidence.
Degree to empower girls in soccer
Unilever’s deodorant brand Degree (known as Rexona in some regions) is stepping up its support for women’s sports through a partnership with US soccer star Christen Press. This collaboration is part of Degree’s “Change the Field” initiative, which aims to make soccer more inclusive for young girls nationwide.
During the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Degree launched the “Girls Can” program, offering digital training exercises to increase female participation in soccer. The brand aimed to equip coaches with the tools to create a more inclusive environment. The initiative extends globally, reaching countries like Brazil, the UK and Australia, where women’s soccer is rapidly becoming more popular.
Growing connection between personal care and sports
Unilever’s increased focus on sports marketing is part of a broader trend where personal care brands align with health, fitness and wellness initiatives. For example, basketball stars Judea Watkins and Cameron Brink recently teamed up with major makeup brands — Nyx Professional Makeup and Urban Decay, respectively.
The partnerships signal a move in sports culture where female athletes are recognized for their commitment to strength on the court and self-expression through beauty, asserting that athleticism and femininity do not have to be mutually exclusive.
During the Olympics, Procter & Gamble’s Olay collaborated with the event for the first time, sponsoring Team USA and employing female athletes to promote its new Cleansing Melts as the team’s “official facial cleanser.”