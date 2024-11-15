Marks & Spencer launches hair comb from recycled beauty packaging material
Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced the expansion of its Beauty Takeback Scheme, increasing its store presence to 100 locations across the UK. The initiative, launched in partnership with Handle, is a major component of M&S’s Plan A roadmap to net zero and aims to promoting circularity of beauty packaging.
Since its launch, the scheme has prevented 1.6 tons of beauty packaging from ending up in landfill. M&S has collaborated with Handle and created a wide-toothed hair comb made from at least 98% recycled beauty packaging and will be available for purchase online and in selected stores for £8 (US$10).
Katharine Beacham, head of sustainability, clothing and home at M&S, says: “We want to play our part in driving a more circular economy and the circularity services we offer are key to this. Since launching last year, our Beauty Takeback Scheme has proven hugely popular, providing a convenient option for customers to recycle their beauty products. We’re delighted to be able to introduce the scheme to even more of our stores across the UK this month, to enable them to give their empty beauty packaging Another life.”
With 60 new stores participating, including key locations across the UK, such as Birmingham Bullring, Cardiff and Inverness, customers nationwide can easily access dedicated takeback boxes. The scheme allows consumers to recycle plastic and aluminum beauty packaging, including bottles, pumps, caps and tubes from any retailer.
The initiative is part of M&S’s Plan A “Another Life,” which consolidates all of the retailer’s circularity services. These include the Beauty Takeback Scheme, the new clothing repair service in partnership with Sojo and its long-running clothing donation collaboration with Oxfam, previously known as “Shwopping.”
Last year, M&S replaced all plastic carrier bags with paper alternatives across its stores in response to consumer demand for reducing single-use plastics. The retailer introduced a “Bring Your Own Bag” initiative for Click & Collect orders in its Clothing & Home sector.