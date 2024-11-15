SmartSKN’s pocket-sized AI skin analyzer for skin diagnostics at home
SmartSKN has introduced a portable skin analyzer powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The Muilli AI Dermascope is designed to bring “clinical-level” skin diagnostics to consumers and skin care professionals.
Muilli combines precision analysis with custom skincare formulations and is equipped with 60 times magnification. It features bioimpedance sensors, which allows it to analyze a range of skin parameters, including sensitivity, pigmentation, wrinkles, redness, pore size, oil levels, dryness and blemishes.
The AI tool is said to be backed by a database of over 150,000 diverse skin profiles. Muilli touts an 98.3% accuracy rate which the company says delivers in-depth skin insights previously only accessible in dermatology clinics.
“This is more than just diagnostics, it's a new era of personalized skincare that consumers can use right in their own homes," says Val Neicu, CEO of SmartSKN.
Variety of formulations
SmartSKN's AI leverages data from the Muilli Dermascope to create K-AI formulations, a personalized skin care line crafted on demand in SmartSKN's Massachusetts, US, lab.
It has over 25,000 possible formulations and each K-AI product is precisely tailored to the user's skin profile. Usingingredients researched and developed in Korea, the K-AI line includes essences, serums, ampoules and lotions that address a spectrum of skin concerns, from dryness and oiliness to sensitivity, pores, blemishes, pigmentation and aging.
Consumers can purchase the Muilli AI Dermascope, analyze their skin and send the results to the SmartSKN lab. Their personalized K-AI formula is then made to order and shipped directly to their door. SmartSKN offers a subscription model for this adaptive skin care system. With each new skin analysis, the formula adapts to the user's needs in real-time.
“With the Muilli AI Dermascope, we're giving people the power to understand their skin like never before and access skincare as unique as they are. We aim to make advanced, science-backed skincare accessible, empowering everyone to achieve their healthiest skin and embrace their authentic beauty,” concludes Neicu.
