Osmo uses AI to design scent molecules at a speed “impossible for humans” to achieve
Osmo launches three scent molecules using its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that reduces innovation time.
Captive molecules play a crucial role in fragrance development, but traditional captive discovery methods—from research to testing to documentation—are time-consuming and expensive, which can limit innovation. Osmo says its AI-driven approach overcomes these challenges by accelerating the process and reducing costs.
“Our AI technology enables us to screen billions of molecules at a rate that would be impossible for humans,” says Christophe Laudamiel, Osmo’s master perfumer.
“This not only speeds up the discovery process but also allows us to identify captives with desirable performance and ‘special effects,’ regulatory compliance and consumer safety.”
The new scent molecules Glossine, Fractaline and Quasarine are available for purchase and use in the US and EU markets.
Lasting scents
The digital olfaction company’s Glossine is a floral scent similar to jasmine. The molecule is designed to perform on dry fabrics.
Fractaline was inspired by the Gemini astrological sign, which has two faces. Depending on the surrounding composition, it can exhibit either a floral and violet scent or a citrus and ginger scent.
At low concentrations, it is touted to increase the strength of a fragrance without imposing its signature. Osmo made the ingredient to last on the skin and cover the base odors of beauty and home products.
Quasarine also features a jasmine aroma from the top and is described as the “most intense” of the three new captives. It is also said to be long-lasting on the skin and can be used to veil rough top notes with a fresh floral fragrance.