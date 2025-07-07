Kao brands launch moisturizing skin care in a push for European growth
Kao Corporation has launched new products under its Sensai, Kanebo, and Curél brands to accelerate global expansion and solidify market positions. The company uses ingredients that mimic babies’ skin protection in the womb, and ingredient synergies for deep cleansing and moisturizing.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Souichi Yamaguchi, the executive director and VP of Kao Cosmetics Business, about how the new products target various consumer groups with gender-inclusivity, and how Kao expects the brands to expand from Asia to Europe.
Mimicking the womb’s protection
Sensai has released its Total Form Expert Cream, using its latest technology that addresses hydration and elasticity. It targets consumers who experience age-related skin concerns such as loss of firmness and dryness.
“As part of Sensai’s approach to anti-aging care — referring to moisturizing and firming treatments tailored to the needs of aging skin — this product supports the appearance of supple, resilient skin,” says Yamaguchi.
Sensai’s launch, and Kanebo’s new day and night cream duo, Cream In Day II and Cream In Night II, feature a Taishi Complex. This ingredient is designed to mimic the protective function of vernix, a natural substance that shields a baby’s skin in the womb.
“Vernix plays a crucial role in protecting the baby’s underdeveloped skin barrier from dryness caused by the dramatic environmental changes at birth. By offering a day and a night cream, this skin care solution provides around-the-clock protection, addressing the skin’s specific needs during the day and while sleeping,” he says.
Adsorption technology
Curél has released its Moisture Care Carbonated Foam Serum and Gel Cleanser. Both products are formulated with a proprietary High Adsorption Ceramide Care Technology, which enables ceramide-functional ingredients to penetrate quickly and deeply into the stratum corneum.
“This technology plays a central role in enhancing skin’s moisture retention and reinforcing its barrier function, particularly for dry and sensitive skin,” says Yamaguchi.
He explains that the Carbonated Foam Serum combines this ceramide delivery system with dense carbonated foam, allowing rapid moisture absorption deep into the skin.
“It targets dryness and loss of smoothness by deeply hydrating and supporting the skin’s natural resilience. As a result, the serum visibly improves skin texture and clarity, helping restore a brighter, healthier-looking complexion.”
Meanwhile, the Carbonated Foam Gel Cleanser also features the same core technology designed to address dullness caused by trapped impurities and excess sebum.
“Its Dullness Removal Formula allows the carbonated foam to effectively loosen and lift impurities while transforming into a gel texture that minimizes friction on the skin. Formulated entirely with lotion-derived ingredients, it cleanses thoroughly while leaving the skin moisturized and visibly more translucent after each wash.”
He says together the two products deliver a functionally coordinated approach to daily skin care — cleansing and hydrating while supporting long-term skin health through ceramide care.
Various demographics
The products launched address various skin care needs and stretch across age groups and geographical markets.
Yamaguchi tells us that Sensai’s Total Form Expert Cream targets individuals concerned with skin firmness and elasticity due to aging and aims to accelerate global growth in the luxury skin care segment.
“Positioned as a global star item for the brand, it aims to attract new customers in Europe, where cream usage is high, serving as an entry point into Sensai.”
The Kanebo cream duo will be launched in Japan and ten other countries and regions. Yamaguchi explains that the product is gender inclusive, serving as a “brand-defining” item, and has obtained marketing initiative plans to engage all genders.
“In Asia, particularly Thailand, cream usage is high and aligns well with Kanebo’s purpose of ‘inspiring hope, not just beauty’ marketing efforts, which will focus on strengthening its presence among younger consumers.”
The two products from Curél were initially launched for Japanese consumers with dry and sensitive skin. The company says the brand will later expand to European markets where extreme dryness and dullness are common concerns.
“Research shows that around 30% of Japanese users with dry sensitive skin report dullness caused by dryness and buildup of sebum. Similar concerns have also been identified in colder regions of Europe.”
Key ingredients’ deep dive
The cream from Sensai contains the brand’s signature ingredient for deep moisture, Koishimaru Silk Ex.
Kao’s Total Form is a complex of botanical extracts. When used in synergy with Koishimaru Silk Ex, it is claimed to deeply hydrate the skin while addressing dryness and the appearance of diminished elasticity and suppleness, which naturally occurs as the skin ages. It also contains the active ingredient niacinamide.
The Taishi Complex is also a key ingredient in Kanebo’s cream duo.
“It is inspired by vernix — a natural substance that protects a baby’s skin in the womb. Chosen for its moisture-binding and protective properties, it helps restore hydration and elasticity to dry, sensitive skin,” says Yamaguchi.
The cleansers from Curél combine functional ingredients of ceramide-care, which are recognized for their role in supporting the skin’s moisture barrier, with the company’s research in carbon dioxide application technology. The formulation is designed to address a broader range of dryness-related skin concerns.
“This approach leverages ingredient functionality and delivery performance to enhance penetration and support skin barrier care, particularly for dry and sensitive skin,” says Yamaguchi.
Sustainability across the supply chain
Delving into environmental sustainability, Yamaguchi says Sensai uses plant-derived moisturizers sourced from circular farms, recycled glass in packaging, and non-plastic refill materials to reduce plastic use.
He explains that its outer packaging includes FSC-certified paper and bagasse, a non-wood fiber recycled from sugarcane waste.
“Kanebo actively adopts sustainable packaging materials, including FSC-certified paper and recycled paper for boxes and bags. The brand is also reducing film packaging and utilizing recycled materials, as part of broader efforts toward a circular economy,” says Yamaguchi.
He tells us that Curél also uses FSC-certified paper for packaging and is working to reduce plastic waste by expanding the use of refillable formats across the brand.