Azelis partners with Sharon Personal Care to advance sustainable beauty in Latin America
Azelis has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sharon Personal Care to distribute the cosmetic ingredient suppliers’ product portfolio in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
The partnership enables Azelis to distribute Sharon’s complete portfolio and provide personalized formulations, catering to the needs of Latin American consumers. The companies say they will do this by embracing ethnic diversity and delivering high-performance products.
Sharon PC says it chose to work with Azelis due to its broad portfolio of specialties and ability to develop sustainable cosmetic formulations.
Sharon PC is a global supplier of emulsifiers, emollients, and preservative solutions for various personal care applications. The companies promise that Azelis’ customers can create more effective, clean label formulations using Sharon PC’s specialized ingredients.
The two companies say they share a commitment to environmental sustainability by integrating advanced technologies and naturally derived ingredients for their customers to create responsible beauty solutions.
“Together, we will be able to deliver solutions in textures, preservatives, and actives to help our customers formulate better beauty products. This collaboration represents a step in our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the cosmetics industry,” says Catalina Rivera, Personal Care Division manager of Azelis Colombia.
“By combining our extensive innovation capabilities with Sharon’s specialized expertise in natural ingredients, we are positioned to address the growing consumer demand for both performance and clean formulations,” says Rivera.
Last year, Eternis Fine Chemicals acquired Sharon PC. The aromatic chemical manufacturer moved from solely perfumery business operations into personal care and aims to expand its global footprint.