Eternis Fine Chemicals enters global cosmetics market through Sharon Personal Care acquisition
Eternis Fine Chemicals has acquired Sharon Personal Care (Sharon PC), marking its entrance into the personal care market.
The aromatic chemical manufacturer is aiming to expand its global footprint. It will take over Sharon PC’s innovation labs and manufacturing capabilities in Italy and Israel, as well as distribution sites in the US, Italy, Germany, and France. This will contribute to a global distribution network.
Eternis’s CEO Wilfrid Gambade says: “The addition of this large Personal Care pure-play and high-end manufacturer enhances our business and brings many strategic advantages… This acquisition will further establish ourselves in Europe and the US, with the ability to service our customers with products under new segments from the sites, stock hubs and offices there.”
“The combined portfolio will uniquely position us for further growth. Further, our DNA of ‘Eternally Agile and Forever Customer Centric’ is also a key principle of Sharon PC’s Corporate ethos.”
The acquisition will contribute to Eternis’s diversification and widening of its portfolio into the personal care segment, enabling it to “meet the evolving demands of today.”
Going global
Eternis has been solely in the perfumery business since 1988 and has now bought all shares of the personal care company. The fragrance company claims to be India’s largest exporter of aroma chemicals and says that exports account for 80% of its sales.
“Our combined manufacturing and distribution footprints across India, Europe, Asia and the US will offer a robust supply chain,” says Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon PC.
“Further, this partnership will enable us to reach Asia-Pacific with personal care products, ensuring more customers can experience the brand’s high-quality and innovative offerings.”
Eternis adds that in the collaboration, “both business units will cater to their distinct yet adjacent application markets of aroma and cosmetic care.”
“As the care segment continues to experience rapid growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and an increasing focus on wellness and self-care, the group aims to position itself through its innovations to anticipate the demands of tomorrow’s consumers.”
Sustainability focus
The takeover plans to expand Eternis’s resources to fuel growth. Sharon PC will maintain its product lines under the same brand name but with a modified identity infused with elements of Eternis.
Sharon PC is a global supplier of ingredient solutions for a range of personal care products. Its portfolio comprises preservation systems, green functional chemistries, bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology.
“Sharon PC’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and quality is perfectly aligned with our vision of delivering products that not only make people feel good but also reflect our values,” says Gambade.
Eternis’s most recent sustainability report recorded 65% renewable energy used across all its sites and 83% waste diverted from landfills through recycling and reuse initiatives. It also said zero liquid was discharged in India to conserve water resources.