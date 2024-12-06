Banuba launches TINT Virtual Try-On Platform for personalized beauty experiences
Banuba, an augmented reality (AR) company, has developed a virtual try-on platform to enhance customer personalization of cosmetic products.
TINT Virtual Try-On Platform lets customers view cosmetic products on their faces before purchasing. The AR system can place up to nine products on a user’s face, enabling the customer to mix and match different products.
Anton Liskevich, chief product officer and co-founder at Banuba, says, “We are glad to hear that our customers get lower returns and their new products receive good customer feedback. This means our software achieves its intended goal of providing tangible business value.”
Banuba says the virtual try-on system can boost buyers’ confidence by accounting for nuances in beauty products, like coverage and finish. TINT also simulates lighting for a hyper-realistic try-on experience.
TINT charges a one-time fee to digitize all products forever. Users can also contact Banuba directly for free digitalization before the end of the year.
Virtual Try-On Experiences
In November, Personal Care Insights reported on Revieve’s 2024 holiday trend publication which reported that virtual try-on experiences increased by 31% from Q3 to Q4 as the demand for customer personalization of beauty products grew.
Oceane, a manufacturer and retailer of beauty products, was one of the first beauty brands to implement the TINT Virtual Try-On Platform. It conducted a case study on the success of TINT on their products.
Concealer and foundation were the initial products piloted. The study concluded that in the first month, the add-to-cart rate for these products increased from 3% to 20.15%.