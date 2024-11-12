Revieve publishes 2024 holiday purchasing and consumer experience trend report
Revieve has released its 2024 holiday trend report for beauty brands and retailers, highlighting growing customer preferences for personalized, virtual try-on experiences, shifting holiday makeup trends and skin care taking center stage.
Revieve, a technology company that uses AI to provide consumer-centric digital experiences, provides this playbook to beauty brands to help forecast trends and personalize the customer journey during the busiest shopping season, Revieve’s CEO, Sampo Parkkinen, tells Personal Care Insights.
“Drawing from last year’s standout trends, the 2024 Holiday Beauty Playbook helps brands boost sales, build lasting loyalty and rise above the holiday competition,” says Parkkinen. “These insights provide a roadmap for how retailers and beauty brands can use AI to anticipate consumer needs, tailor offerings and thrive in a competitive landscape.”
In the playbook, Revieve reports that virtual try-on experiences have increased 31% from Q3 to Q4, indicating that digital interactive experiences are increasingly important to customers. Among the virtual try-ons, 75% were for high-end, premium beauty products.
The company also highlights the range of regional preferences among shoppers as Northern European consumers turn to hydrating products in the winter and Southeast Asian shoppers prefer lightweight skin care.
Identifying changing trends
Parkkinen also pointed out that the data reflects a few trend turnarounds from last year. An emerging theme is the increasing desire for natural looks and a focus on premium skin care over makeup. Revieve identifies a 28% rise in “no-makeup” makeup kits for the holidays, though bold statement makeup still held strong for evening wear.
“This shift reflects consumers’ evolving preferences for versatile, everyday beauty products alongside more festive, glamorous options,” says Parkkinen.
Cross-category shopping is also on the rise. Combination gift bundles, like skin care combined with wellness items, are outperforming single-product gift sets. Revieve also found that consumers increased the number of virtual try-ons when products were paired together, like lipstick and blush.
“A particularly intriguing highlight is the unexpected power of cross-category shopping to amplify consumer engagement,” says Parkkinen.
Revieve has collaborated with companies like CVS and No7 Beauty Company to create personalized hair and skin experiences with AI. Personal Care Insights spoke with Parkkinen last year about the company’s approach to using consumer-centric virtual tools to meet demand in beauty tech.
This summer Revieve and Google Cloud partnered with fashion expert Trinny London to launch the Trinny London Digital Skincare Advisor. This virtual platform delivers personalized skin care recommendations based on the customer’s preferences and selfies through the Match2Me tool on London’s website.
Spate, which also uses AI for consumer trend reporting, released its 2024 holiday predictions report. Spate predicts holiday shoppers are interested in DIY beauty solutions as consumers are looking to blend convenience, affordability, and self-expression.