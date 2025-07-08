World Skin Health Day: CeraVe and ILDS partner to close global skin care gap
The International League of Dermatology Societies (ILDS) and L’Oréal-owned CeraVe have partnered for the No Health Without Skin Health project, which aims to raise awareness of skin diseases. The project includes nine events worldwide on World Skin Health Day today.
The global initiative, founded by the ILDS and the International Society of Dermatology, aims to educate people about the importance of skin health and encourage discussions and actions that work toward improving it. The collaboration is working to illuminate the over 3,000 skin diseases globally, including acne, eczema, and scabies.
The ILDS says two billion people worldwide live with skin diseases and experience chronic pain, stigma, and financial difficulties as a result.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Tom Allison, SVP and medical director at L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, and Henry Lim, president of ILDS, about how the initiative aims to spread awareness and close the gap in treatment access, which is currently threatening global skin health.
“No Health Without Skin Health highlights the urgent need for stronger collaboration across sectors to improve skin health worldwide. To increase access to dermatological care, we need meaningful commitments from governments and the personal care industry,” says Lim.
The initiatives include free skin screenings and education for communities, medical students, and health workers.
“Governments must recognize skin diseases as a public health priority. This includes investing in dermatology services, public awareness campaigns, and policies that ensure equal access to care, especially for underserved communities.”
Lim stresses that the personal care industry has a vital role to play. “By supporting education, funding access initiatives in low-resource settings, and ensuring their products and messaging promote inclusive, evidence-based skin health, the industry can help close gaps in care.”
Across continents
The initiative includes free skin screenings and awareness campaigns, education tailored to local communities, training sessions for medical students and frontline health workers, and public engagement through radio and media campaigns.
The nine events are in Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Greece, Malta, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Tanzania, and the US.
“Many of these efforts focus on reaching underserved and vulnerable populations. For example, dermatologists in southern Bangladesh care for climate refugees,” explains Lim.
“In Kano State, Nigeria, residents of an internally displaced persons camp will receive free skin checks and learn about common skin diseases. In Malta and Greece, community dermatology clinics offer care and support to refugees and other marginalized groups.”
Lim says the project supports education and awareness beyond clinical outreach through social media, public Q&As, educational content, and community-led initiatives.
One-third of global population
CeraVe supports projects in the 11 countries mentioned, for the second year in a row.
“In addition to supporting these international activities, CeraVe Care for All also works in collaboration with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to encourage US-based dermatologists to volunteer their time on World Skin Health Day, by providing free care to underinsured and uninsured Americans,” says Lim.
Allison tells us that one-third of the global population is affected by skin disease. Meanwhile, there are fewer than one dermatologist per million people in some countries, creating a coverage gap that leaves three billion people without access to care.
CeraVe believes that skin health is a fundamental human right and is working to increase access to global care.
“The program is helping to increase care through education and mentorship of health care professionals, dermatologists, and aspiring changemakers, and offering grant programs for projects that make skin care more accessible,” says Allison.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Esther Freeman, the leader of the Skin Observatory study, about how the “dermatology desert” results in an access-to-care crisis. Freeman told us that 90% of people with Albinism in Tanzania will die before reaching age 30 if they do not have access to sun protection.
Breaking down the data
According to data from the ILDS, skin diseases affect more than 1.8 billion people globally.
“Over 230 million people worldwide suffer from eczema, which challenges daily comfort and can affect life quality,” says Allison.
He stresses that acne is the eighth most common disease globally, affecting 85% of young adults. Skin mites cause scabies and affect 200 million people worldwide. Psoriasis impacts both physical and emotional well-being and affects 125 million people worldwide.
Skin cancer is the most common group of cancers diagnosed globally, with more than 1.5 million cases each year, says Allison.
“These numbers underscore the prevalence of skin disease globally and the critical need for appropriate care to support overall well-being.”
He says everyone can take a step toward change. “Whether being a part of the personal care industry, health care industry, a patient, or just someone with an interest in skin health, everyone helps to improve skin health by raising awareness and inspiring action among others, as well as supporting care initiatives and increasing education.”
Future efforts
Allison details that CeraVe has partnered with the International Alliance for Global Health Dermatology.
“Together, we’ve created a mentorship program to train and develop a new generation of dermatologist changemakers who will spearhead the movement for accessible skin health globally and make a tangible difference in underserved communities.”
Lim adds that the event aims to remind the public that “real” progress hinges on action. “With stronger collaboration and commitment, we can reduce the burden of skin disease and prioritize skin health for all.”
He concludes that the ILDS is welcoming industry partners interested in supporting this global effort.