Study backs skin health benefits of Bioiberica’s Dermial across ages
A new peer-reviewed study supports the skin health benefits of Bioiberica’s hyaluronic acid matrix ingredient, Dermial, when consumed orally at 60 mg/day. The skin health ingredient is formulated to tackle the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, dullness, roughness, and loss of firmness by improving the skin’s barrier function and microtopography.
Dermial contains a high concentration of hyaluronic acid (>60%), collagen, and a balance of other glycosaminoglycans including dermatan sulfate.
The 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involved 60 healthy female participants aged 35–65 with signs of natural skin aging. It revealed significant improvements in skin health. In addition to confirming the ingredient’s unique “glow” effect, the trial also revealed “subtle differences in outcome depending on participant age.”
“While overall improvements were less pronounced in volunteers younger than 55 years, they nevertheless experienced benefits in hydration, brightness, and smoothness,” says Daniel Martínez-Puig, head of R&D Human and Animal Health at Bioiberica and one of the study’s authors.
“These results point to the versatility of Dermial as a skin health supplement, able to meet consumers where they are in their skin health journey, regardless of age.”
Regenerative and moisturizing properties
Preliminary findings from the study were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology in Dallas, US, in 2024, the same year the ingredient was exhibited at Vitafoods Europe.
Research points to the Dermial’s “powerful regenerative and moisturizing properties.”
Dermatological assessments showed that participants receiving Dermial experienced “significant improvements” in skin wrinkles and smoothness (at six weeks), as well as roughness and pH balance (at 12 weeks), compared with the placebo group.
Furthermore, participants in the Dermial supplement group also displayed a significant increase in skin brightness and hydration, as well as decreased scaliness and skin temperature at six and 12 weeks.
The study also reported “high levels of participant satisfaction,” with 69% of those taking Dermial stating they were very satisfied or satisfied, and none reporting being dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.
Benefits across ages
Beyond these overall improvements, a sub-analysis of the results highlighted varying “beauty benefits at every age.”
Participants over 55 years old showed “significant improvements” across many skin barrier function parameters, including brightness/glow, hydration, deformability, smoothness, roughness, scaliness, and temperature.
Notably, pH balance was also maintained in this older group, unlike the placebo group.
The complete study is now published in the peer-reviewed Dermatology and Therapy Journal.
It builds on previous research supporting that the ingredient stimulates cell migration and proliferation — leading to increased synthesis of collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans — while protecting against reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and ROS-induced DNA damage.
In other scientific investigations surrounding hyaluronic acid supplementation, Bioiberica research recently found that another one of its hyaluronic acid matrix ingredients, Mobilee, supports muscle regeneration when combined with whey protein.