Planet-friendly cosmetics: Consumers drive innovation and regulation for green beauty
Planet-friendly beauty innovations are increasingly centered around the needs and values of the end consumer. Suppliers and regulators are taking notes from the public to provide ethical cosmetic ingredients that are effective and do not involve greenwashing.
Data from Innova Market Insights data suggests that 52% of global consumers say they always consider sustainability when purchasing personal care products. Meanwhile, 47% are willing to pay more for eco-conscious options, signaling that “green values” increasingly influence spending habits.
“While conscious consumer behavior plays a vital role, corporate commitments and innovation investments will shape the future. Supporting regenerative solutions, like marine-derived ingredients, is essential to transform entire value chains, from sourcing to product design,” Marc Desmarais, product development activist at Origin by Ocean, tells Personal Care Insights.
“Beyond meeting demand, we must redefine it. Businesses have the opportunity and the responsibility to enable greener choices, push for scalable impact, and support science that restores rather than extracts.”
Giving consumers what they want
Consumers are fighting against greenwashing claims while navigating a challenging economic climate. This combination leaves them unwilling to tolerate frivolous natural products without scientific data that fail to deliver performance.
Innova Market Insights data suggests that 50% of global consumers are deeply concerned about greenwashing among beauty and personal care brands. Meanwhile, 63% want simpler, more transparent ecolabels on cosmetic products.
“This shift is driving demand for greater transparency in ingredient sourcing and supply chains, leading to a new trend in consumer products: hybrid formulations that combine natural bases with trusted, high-performing synthetic active ingredients,” says Desmarais.
Desmarais says consumers diversify their purchases to include natural and synthetic products to balance performance, eco-friendliness, and cost.
“Until the industry can build enough data and consumer trust to prove that 100% natural products consistently deliver, a hybrid formulation approach and shift in consumer behavior represent a crucial stepping stone toward a more sustainable future,” he says.
Univar Solutions data reveals that 61% of US adults expect brands to lead on sustainability, while 57% of Spanish adults prefer shopping from local and sustainable companies. This highlights the growing demand for conscious formulation.
“Consumers today demand high-performance beauty solutions that align with their ethical and eco-conscious values. The intersection of sustainability and efficacy is no longer optional, it’s expected,” says the company.
Earlier this year, at In-cosmetics Global 2025, Personal Care Insights spoke with Dr. Hendrik Reuter, VP for global R&D and innovation in the Beauty & Care division at dsm-firmenich. He told us that the company is focused on growing its current portfolio of beauty platforms relevant to today’s diverse consumers.
dsm-firmenich showcased Syn-Coll CB — which slows skin aging by mimicking the body and protects collagen against degradation. The patented natural-origin tripeptide for formulations is produced according to Green Chemistry principles.
“Expanding our testing capabilities and access to new materials will be key enablers to offer sustainable and future-oriented solutions in the hair care and styling field,” says Reuter.
“At the heart of our mission is the drive to bring health and beauty into everyday life, empowering individuals through holistic beauty and helping brands and consumers unlock the full potential of their skin and hair, all while committedly promoting scientifically proven solutions, well-being, and sustainability.”
Consumers, regulation, and industry intersect
A relationship between consumer demand and regulation is developing. While regulations traditionally shaped the industry, their pace has slowed, partly due to lobbying. Consumer demand is increasingly putting pressure on governments to make regulatory changes.
“Consumers must continue to use their spending power and voices to hold industry and government accountable,” says Desmarais.
Recently, a European Commission spokesperson publicly stated an intention to withdraw the Green Claims proposal, prompting the cancellation of the final round of talks between EU institutions.
The Green Claims Directive seeks to crack down on greenwashing by requiring companies to provide evidence for voluntary environmental claims such as “climate neutral” or “eco-friendly.” Following the announcement, NGOs issued a joint statement, saying that “withdrawing this law now would be highly unorthodox and would go against the proper legislative process.”
“Though large industry players often talk a good game on sustainability, their reaction to change is typically slow and lacks real accountability for missed targets,” adds Desmarais.
The Origin by Ocean product developer says start-ups and small-to-medium-sized companies are proving flexible enough to bring systemic changes.
“When these solutions hit the market, even at a modest scale, their collective impact can create immense pressure, pushing larger corporations and governments to accelerate broader action,” he says.
“For example, with our OceanThix LV alginate, we see the evolving microplastics regulations pushing larger companies to evaluate its potential to replace synthetic thickening agents, whereas with our OceanBoost LF fucoidan, we see the demand fueled by consumer appetite for novel ingredients that are sustainable and provide great performance.”
Focus on supply chains
Supply chain transparency is becoming a non-negotiable for consumer trust and brand loyalty. Across industries, companies face scrutiny over their sourcing and manufacturing. When ethical issues surface, boycotts often follow.
This heightened consumer awareness demands complete visibility from brands. The beauty industry, in its competitive and oversaturated market, builds trust through transparency, which is essential for cultivating brand loyalty.
“Supply chain transparency is one of the best defenses against greenwashing. By diligently researching how and where ingredients are made, along with their environmental impact, brands can avoid making false sustainability claims,” says Desmarais.
“Transforming value chains into truly regenerative systems, from initial sourcing to final product design, demands a collective effort. While conscious consumer choices are an important driving force, the commitment and innovation investments from corporations and investors will define the industry’s future.”
Tackling carbon emissions
This shift toward planet-friendly ingredients comes as the global beauty industry produces approximately 16 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.
“This industry must reimagine its ingredient selection, formulation processes, and packaging solutions to meet these consumer expectations,” says Univar.
“Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions is committed to supporting our partners in the transition toward a sustainable and high-performance beauty landscape. [For this, we have] our Inhale, Intuitive, and Intune formulation strategies.”
Regarding carbon emissions, the Inhale branch focuses on sustainable beauty ingredients. According to Univar, raw materials account for 51% of emissions in the beauty sector, making it crucial for formulators to integrate ecological alternatives without compromising performance.
The ingredients distributor suggests that the beauty industry highlight ingredient transparency to be more planet-friendly. “Formulators need full visibility into ingredient lifecycle and carbon data,” it says.
Univar reports that 62% of Brazilian consumers stated that on-pack environmental impact data (CO2 emissions) would influence their purchase decisions.
“Our Inhale formulations are ideal for brands developing concentrated and anhydrous formats, reducing environmental impact without compromising sensory appeal,” says the distributor.