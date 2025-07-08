Hyléance Beauté supplies start-up with refillable roll-on deodorant
Hyléance Beauté, the beauty division of Hyléance Group, has equipped 900.care with its Pure Roll-on bottle for the personal care company’s refillable deodorant.
The packaging has low plastic content, is impermeable, and durable, according to Hyléance. The company adapted the bottle for a 50 mL model and the PP bottle and cap are injected and dyed in the pressing process.
Thomas Arnaudo, co-founder at 900.care, says: “Hyléance has transformed our ideas into reality. Due to this expertise, we are launching a refillable 50 mL roll-on. The agility and support of Hyléance at each stage of development have made this collaboration a true success for 900.care.”
Refillable beauty products
900.care’s deodorant is market-ready, with assembly conducted at a France-based Establishment and Service for Work Assistance (ESAT) facility. ESAT workplaces employ workers with disabilities who cannot work in standard companies.
Hyléance Beauté and 900.care have previously worked together on multiple personal care packaging solutions, such as shower gel bottles, toothpaste tablet boxes, and refillable toothpaste bottles.
In recent personal care packaging developments, Albéa Tubes supplied L’Oréal with the packaging for the beauty company’s Cool Silver hair care range. Meanwhile, Cosmogen launched a reloadable ReUse stick for makeup and skin care applications.