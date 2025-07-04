Albéa partners with L’Oréal for recyclable hair care packaging tube
Albéa Tubes has supplied L’Oréal with the packaging for the beauty company’s Cool Silver range of grey hair care products.
The (RE)flex tube is an aluminum-free, plastic barrier laminate packaging solution. It has a premium high-gloss and metallic finish and replaces conventional laminated tubes. It offers decorative options such as flexography and cold stamp printing.
In addition, the tube is RecyClass certified and can be recycled in the high-density polyethylene recycling streams.
Albéa says the tube packaging suits various beauty and personal care applications.
Albéa recently equipped Laboratoires SVR with its (RE)flex tube and EcoFusion Top for the dermo-cosmetic company’s Sensifine Makeup Remover Balm.
L’Oréal’s Grey Sublimating Treatment corrects yellow hues and strengthens weak hair.
Earlier this week, the cosmetics company signed an agreement to acquire hair care brand Color Wow — one of the “world’s fastest-growing professional hair care brands.”
On this year’s World Refill Day, L’Oréal launched the #JoinTheRefillMovement campaign to encourage consumers to purchase reusable packaging options.