Beyond The Headlines: IFF‘s sustainability report, ECHA adds cosmetic chemicals to concern list
This week in industry news, IFF released its Do More Good report for 2024 and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) added two personal care chemicals to its Substances with Very High Concern candidate list. Meanwhile, Kiehl’s unveiled its triple-functioning acne paste, serving as a cleanser, spot treatment, and facial mask.
Sustainability and regulations
IFF released its Do More Good Report 2024, highlighting its progress in sustainability and innovation. The report highlights the company’s four pillars: conscious sourcing, intentional innovation, partnerships for impact, and operating for the future. IFF said its solutions helped customers reduce 27.3 million metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2024. It also says 79% of products launched in 2023–24 included a sustainability value proposition and that 75 natural ingredients were certified by Ecocert.
The ECHA added three hazardous bioaccumulative chemicals to its Substances with Very High Concern candidate list. Two of those chemicals are commonly used in personal care and cosmetics applications: methyl tris(trimethylsiloxy)silane — a silicone-based compound widely used for its conditioning and texture-enhancing properties in skin and hair care products. The second one on the list is decamethyltetrasiloxane, which is also used in skin and hair care formulations due to its low viscosity, improving texture and consistency, and as a solvent, enhancing other ingredients.
Business news
dsm-firmenich unveiled an increase in its share repurchase program originally announced in February this year. The program was initially set to €500 million (US$588.78 million) and was increased to €1 billion (US$1.17 billion). The main intention was to repurchase ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of €1 billion and reduce its issued capital. The additional €500 million of the share repurchase program depended on selling the firm’s stake in Feed Enzymes Alliance, which has now been completed. The increased program is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026.
Louis Vuitton opened a concept store with a cruise ship theme in Shanghai, China. The store is 30 meters high, has three stories, and stretches over 1,600 sqm. It is shaped like a cruise ship and symbolizes the brand’s luxury travel goods. The installation aims to create storytelling with retail, emphasizing its grooming and fragrance department as a part of the brand’s continued positioning in beauty and personal care. The store has several exhibition areas, such as the Perfume Room, displaying vintage fragrance and toiletry kits.
Product launches
Kiehl’s unveiled an acne-treatment cleansing paste, a multi-functional product that includes a cleanser, spot treatment, and face mask in one. The company says it contains charcoal and salicylic acid, effectively cleaning the skin without drying it out. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that improves skin texture and reduces acne. It also has kaolin clay and charcoal, which cleans the skin and absorbs excess oil. The product also features cica centella and glycerin, which support the skin’s moisture barrier and reduce dryness.
Henkel announced its Schwarzkopf Gliss hair care line in Gulf Cooperation Council markets to increase its presence in the Middle East, with a launch event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. At the event, Henkel showcased the line’s repair claims, demonstrating strand testing and styling stations by the company’s R&D experts.
Derma launched the Clear Skin Tag Remover Serum, continuing botanical ingredients. The at-home mole remover works to give clearer, blemish-free skin. The serum contains Sanguinaria canadensis and zincum muriaticum. It is claimed to be a non-invasive solution for consumers looking to “regain control over their skin safely and predictably.” Sanguinaria canadensis contains active compounds that stimulate white blood cells and boost the body’s natural immune response. Zincum muriaticum is a mineral with scabbing and antiseptic properties, protecting the skin with a crust over blemished skin. The company says that combining the two ingredients minimizes irritation and inflammation.
Beauty collaborations
Cosrx teamed up with Alfred Cafe for a collaboration, mixing coffee with skin care. Cosrx’s snail mucin skin care line will be available throughout July, and at the Los Angeles, US-based cafe, customers will find limited edition coffee sleeves. The skin care line includes the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream, which has been circulating on TikTok.
Jolie Beauty partnered up with Ozzy Osbourne for a makeup line for those seeking a heavy metal aesthetic, ahead of the rock star’s final show. The products in the makeup line have not yet been disclosed, although they have been reported to have a gothic theme and bold style that aligns with the makeup brand and the rockstar’s style.